(New throughout, adds comment from Altice USA CEO and Cox
Communications spokesman)
By Anjali Athavaley and Aparajita Saxena
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose
as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the
cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it
prepares for U.S. expansion.
The 63.9-million share offering raised $1.9 billion after
being priced at $30 per share, within the expected range of $27
to $31.
That makes it the second-largest U.S. initial public
offering this year behind messaging app Snap Inc's $3.9
billion offering in March.
Altice USA's IPO is viewed as a means for its founder,
Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, to expand his U.S.
cable empire by giving the company public stock it can use as
currency for new acquisitions.
The company, which Netherlands-based Altice NV
put together by acquiring Cablevision Systems and Suddenlink
Communications, is the fourth-biggest U.S. cable provider.
Shares touched a high of $32.17 before paring gains to
$32.00 in midday trading.
One hurdle Altice could face is that there are few U.S.
cable assets out there to buy. Altice USA's Chief Executive
Officer Dexter Goei said in an interview on Thursday that there
were no specific targets on his radar.
"It's really about being ready for tomorrow," he said.
"We're not the type of people to be kicking down doors. There
needs to be a confluence of minds if something is going to
happen."
Some analysts have said that Altice could harbor ambitions
to one day take on large targets such as privately held Cox
Communications, which has long said it does not want to sell.
"Hopefully, they will consider us as partners if they choose
to do it," Goei said. "But it's not going to be the driver of
the success of our business."
A Cox spokesman said the company has been clear it is not
for sale and that it is aggressively investing in its own
network, products and strategic partnerships.
Following the IPO, 75.2 percent of the company's shares will
be held by its parent, Altice NV, which translates to 98.5
percent of the voting power.
Altice USA, which reported a net loss of $76.2 million for
the three months ended March 31, expects to use proceeds from
the offering to pay down debt of nearly $21 billion.
It is the second U.S. cable operator to go public in the
last five years. WideOpenWest Inc raised about $310
million in its IPO last month, which was priced below the
expected range.
(Additional reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; editing
by Tom Brown and David Gregorio)