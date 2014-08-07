BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Altice SA :
* Q2 EBITDA margin expanded by 4.1 pct pts to 45.8 pct
* Q2 EBITDA of 383 mln euros, up 8.5 pct (up 10 pct on CC basis)
* Q2 revenue of 837 mln euros, down 1.3 pct (up 0.7 pct on CC basis) Further company coverage:
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.