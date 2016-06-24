June 24 Alternative lenders are expected to take
a larger share of leveraged lending from banks in the next two
years as the non-bank lenders step in to help refinance the
first wall of revolving debt to come due since updated leveraged
lending guidance was implemented in 2013.
Regulatory guidelines aimed at curbing banks' risky lending,
a rising interest rate environment and the possibility the
economy could dip into recession, as well as a fresh dose of
uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the EU, suggest
some junk-rated US borrowers could have a hard time
renegotiating US$122bn of debt tied to revolving credit
facilities from banks that mature in 2017 and 2018.
Banks have been the usual source of funding for revolving
credits lines, but with heightened regulatory oversight aimed at
curbing banks' lending to junk-rated companies, issuers with
high leverage may need to tap non-traditional sources.
Though alternative debt capital providers such as the credit
arms of private equity firms, hedge funds and other investment
vehicles do not have the balance sheet size or scale to compete
with the likes of banks like JP Morgan or Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, alternative lenders willing to increase their
capacity to underwrite revolving credit facilities will have the
biggest advantage when it comes to earning market share.
While it is ultimately the term loan business, and
associated fees, that alternative lenders are after, it is the
shorter-dated revolvers that come due first that are likely to
prompt a borrower to initially seek refinancing options. At some
price the access to capital offered by non-banks, at more
flexible terms with less restrictive covenants, is a deal
borrowers will be willing to cut. Herein lies the opportunity
for alternative lenders.
"It's a package deal," said Richard Farley, chair of the
leveraged finance group at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP.
"The revolver gets you a seat at the table."
US companies have US$106bn of term debt maturing in 2018,
but when looking at credit facilities due that year that include
revolvers the tally jumps to US$187bn, according to data from
Moody's Investors Service.
Issuers with loans that might be criticized under the
leveraged lending guidelines designed to curb high leverage
levels might have an especially hard time accessing capital.
"The deleveraging or the retrenchment of the banks has
created some gaps in the financing markets," said a market
participant. "What we've seen is other forms of capital are
stepping in and filling in those voids. It's not displacing the
banks, it is complementing the banks."
Revolvers act as giant corporate credit cards, providing
issuers with access to working capital. Though like a credit
card they aren't always utilized, lenders still need to maintain
enough available capital to cover the possibility of full
utilization.
Revolving credits have traditionally been primarily offered
by banks at low rates in order to benefit from the ancillary
business-fixed income, equity issuance, cash management, for
instance-that the lending relationship with a specific company
might bring in the future.
TRICKLING IN
Alternative lenders have already stepped in to provide debt
financing on new deals that would likely have come under
regulatory scrutiny if arranged by banks due to high leverage
levels. Earlier this month investment banks passed on
underwriting Thoma Bravo's US$3bn buyout of data analytics firm
Qlik Technologies. The private equity sponsor turned instead to
a group of alternative lenders and opted for a unitranche loan,
a structure that combines senior and subordinated debt into one
instrument.
A group led by Ares Capital with joint arrangers Golub
Capital, TPG's credit specialist TSSP and Varagon Capital
Partners backed the buyout with a US$1.075bn unitranche
facility. As part of the transaction, the alternative lenders
agreed to provide a US$75m revolving credit facility.
At least one issuer is currently tapping the alternative
lending market to refinance a criticized loan. Terms of the
transaction have not been released.
Now with a fairly steep refinancing cliff on the horizon,
alternative lenders see a real market opportunity to take
additional market share, especially when there are issuers with
leverage well above the 6.0 times level that the federal
regulators are scrutinizing.
"The bet is that more companies are going to be downgraded
and SNC criticized, not less," said Farley.
The Shared National Credit (SNC) review is a biannual
examination of bank loan underwriting standards.
On a closer horizon, US$42bn of term loan debt alone is set
to mature next year. The number almost doubles to US$83bn when
accounting for expiring revolvers, providing ample opportunity
for the alternative lenders.
"Anyone who has a criticized loan is going to be very
focused on the revolver and revolver extension," said the first
source. "And if there's an opportunity to refinance the entire
structure, then we are going to look at those so we can package
the revolver with the other things that are well-liked."
