BRIEF-Southwest Georgia Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports record earnings per share for 2017 first quarter
STOCKHOLM, April 30 Altor: * Altor sells its holding in Byggmax * Altor 2003 fund ("altor") has sold its entire holding of 11,920,908 shares,
corresponding to 19.6% of the shares in byggmax group ab * Altor says the transaction was completed through an accelerated bookbuilding
to Swedish and international institutional investors at a price of SEK 53.50
per share
* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports record earnings per share for 2017 first quarter
JUBA, April 25 South Sudan has secured $106 million from the World Bank and the African Development Bank, in part to pay for food imports as millions face starvation and to fund the construction of a road to trade partner Kenya, its finance minister said.