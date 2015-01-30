STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Swedish private equity firm Altor is in the final stages of preparing a listing of electronics retailer Dustin, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday.

A listing of Dustin would be the private equity firm's first initial public offering since the collapse of Denmark's OW Bunker only months after being listed by Altor.

"We have completed much of the preparation process for a stock market listing, but we have not made a decision yet," Altor spokesman Tor Krusell was quoted as saying.

Dustin is owned by Altor Equity Partners since 2006 and reported sales of about 7.4 billion Swedish crowns ($896 million) in its 2013/2014 fiscal year. ($1 = 8.2582 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Sven Nordenstam)