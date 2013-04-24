STOCKHOLM, April 24 Swedish private equity firm
Altor said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its stake in
Danish food services firm Euro Cater to a group of reinvesting
employees that have partnered with investment firm Intermediate
Capital Group PLC.
Altor said in a statement it expected to finalise the deal,
which was subject to approval from competition authorities, in
the second quarter.
J.P. Morgan acted as financial adviser and Bech-Bruun as
legal advisor for the seller of Euro Cater, which has sales of
about 7.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.26 billion).
($1 = 5.7278 Danish crowns)
