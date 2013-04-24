STOCKHOLM, April 24 Swedish private equity firm Altor said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its stake in Danish food services firm Euro Cater to a group of reinvesting employees that have partnered with investment firm Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Altor said in a statement it expected to finalise the deal, which was subject to approval from competition authorities, in the second quarter.

J.P. Morgan acted as financial adviser and Bech-Bruun as legal advisor for the seller of Euro Cater, which has sales of about 7.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.26 billion).

