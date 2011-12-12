OSLO Dec 12 Private Equity firm Altor is
seeking to sell Norwegian specialty clothing firm Helly Hansen
in a deal which could be worth over 2 billion Norwegian crowns
($348.2 million), daily DN quoted a senior Altor executive as
saying.
"The company is worth what a buyer is willing to pay, but
based on the average transaction in this business, that amount
(2 billion crowns) sounds about right," said Hugo Maurstad, a
partner in Altor and the head of its Oslo office.
"If we get paid for the synergies and growth we have
created, we should end up with over 2 billion crowns," he added.
Potential suitors could include big private equity firms
like Blacktone or the Carlyle Group, while a
handful of industry players are also seen interested, the paper
added without providing sources.
Altor could not immediately comment.
The sale would come a year after Helly Hansen sold Helly
Hansen Pro, a subsidiary focusing on survival suits, boat
canopies and textile-based products for agriculture, industry
and health sectors, to Montagu Private Equity, reportedly for
800 million crowns.