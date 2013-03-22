STOCKHOLM, March 22 Swedish private equity firm Altor has hired Morgan Stanley to advise it on a sale of Denmark-based ship-fuel supplier OW Bunker, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly. Altor and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

OW Bunker's website says that it operates about 30 fuel ships globally. It made a post-tax profit of $45 million in 2011 on turnover of almost $12 billion.

World Fuel Services, a U.S. company that sells marine, aviation and land fuel products, is valued at about 15 times profits.

OW Bunker, owned by Altor since 2007, has not released figures for 2012. In the previous two years, net profit rose by about 35 percent on average.

Assuming profits increased as much in 2012, a multiple of 15 times would yield a value of about $900 million. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by David Goodman)