BRIEF-Centuria Capital Ltd updates on corporate notes offer
* It will undertake a corporate notes offer to raise a minimum of A$50 million
STOCKHOLM, July 15 Nordics-focused private equity group Altor's Fund III said on Monday it had entered into an exclusive process to buy a majority stake in Rossignol Group, the world's second biggest ski equipment maker.
Altor said it planned to buy Rossignol together with management, Weber Investment, and the Boix-Vives family, who owned Rossignol group from 1955 to 2005, in a deal that would give Altor an 80 percent stake in the company.
Rossignol had sales of close to 210 million euros ($274.12 million) last year and employs roughly 1,200 people with headquarters in Moirans, France, Altor said.
It disclosed no further financial details of the planned deal, but said Rossignol was making a "healthy" profit. The deal was expected to close before or during the autumn of 2013, it added. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)
* It will undertake a corporate notes offer to raise a minimum of A$50 million
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo