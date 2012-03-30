By Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM, March 30 Nordic private equity firm
Altor is to put its outdoor clothing brand Helly Hansen up for
sale next week, a sale likely to attract bids from a number of
major retail firms, people familiar with the matter said.
Global lifestyle apparel giant VF Corporation, U.S.
consumer products maker Jarden Corp, French luxury and
retail group PPR - owner of both Gucci and Puma - and
Columbia Sportswear Co have all expressed some kind of
interest in the company after a teaser was sent out earlier this
year, the industry and banking sources said.
"It (the information memorandum on Helly Hansen) is going
out in a few days," said an industry source.
A banker looking at the process said he expected retailers
to be most interested, though private equity might bid too.
In 2010, Japanese sporting goods company Asics Corp
bought Swedish outdoor equipment maker Haglofs Holdings AB for
11.4 billion yen ($138.6 million) from Swedish investment fund
Ratos AB in a bid to expand its global sales. That
was equal to an EBITDA multiple in the mid-teens.
The banker looking at the process reckoned Helly Hansen
could get sold at an EBITDA multiple in the low to mid-teens.
The firm had sales of 1.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($280.50
million) in 2011 and EBITDA of about 150 million crowns.
Altor bought Helly Hansen for 800 million Norwegian crowns
in 2006, the same year that the firm launched a recovery plan
based on integrating production with sales, innovation and
cutting underperforming staff and stores.
It already earned back its investment last year when it sold
Helly Hansen Pro, a subsidiary focusing on survival suits, boat
canopies and textile-based products for agriculture, industry
and health sectors, to Montagu Private Equity.
Helly Hansen traces its roots back to a Norwegian sea
captain of the same name who produced his first oilskin weather
protective waterproof jacket in 1877. ABG Sundal Collier and RW
Baird are advising Altor on the sale.