LISBON Oct 2 Portuguese paper and pulp company Altri will increase the price of its bleached eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) in Europe by $30 per tonne from October, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The company's pulp price in Europe, its main market, will rise to $780 per tonne.

The increase follows a similar move by Brazil's Fibria and Suzano, the world's two largest BEKP manufacturers.

Altri stocks were 2.6 percent higher at 1.4 euros, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting By Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Daniel Alvarenga,)