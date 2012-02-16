* Q4 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.33

Feb 16 Altra Holdings Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by higher costs and a plant shut down, and the power transmission products maker forecast 2012 earnings below analysts' expectation.

The company, which makes brakes, couplings and gearing among other products, forecast 2012 adjusted earnings of $1.50 to $1.60 a share, on revenue of $740 million to $760 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.63 a share on revenue of $743.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported earnings of $5.9 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with earnings of $5.4 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 24 cents a share.

Net sales rose 32 percent to $171.7 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 25 percent.

Altra cited a plant shut down due to automotive customer inventory adjustments, an extended holiday shutdown in Europe, and a rise in high-volume, lower-margin business among certain factors that hurt adjusted earnings in the quarter.

Analysts expected earnings of 33 cents a share on revenue of $172.9 million.

The company's shares, which have doubled in value since touching a one-and-a-half year-low of $10.12 in October, closed at $21.54 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.