* 2016 revenues up 9 pct
* Altran shares rise
By Alan Charlish and Clement Martinot
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group
Altran plans to boost its British presence, as
sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up
companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief
financial officer said.
"British companies are more competitive if the pound
depreciates. For the moment we see no slowdown and we are
determined to strengthen our presence in the UK," Albin
Jacquemont told journalists during a conference call.
The pound has weakened by almost 10 percent against the euro
since the UK voted to leave the European Union in June.
While a weaker pound can reduce British companies'
purchasing power since imports become more expensive, it can
also boost corporate spending because services priced in
sterling become cheaper for clients based in other countries.
Altran, which provides research and development outsourcing
services to industries ranging from aerospace to finance,
reported a 9.8 percent rise in fourth quarter revenues for its
northern European business, which includes Britain.
Its worldwide 2016 revenues rose 9 percent from the previous
year to 2.12 billion euros ($2.3 billion), lifting Altran shares
by 3.1 percent in early trading on Friday.
"Our industrial clients are continuing to invest in
research...We are delighted with the development of our UK
business," said Jacquemont.
He added that Altran's UK clients could relocate their
research and development if necessary, given the global scale of
their businesses.
This could benefit Altran, which has made increasing its
offshoring capacity a key part of its strategic plan to reach
revenue of more than 3 billion euros by 2020.
($1 = 0.9365 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Clement Martinot; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta and Adrian Croft)