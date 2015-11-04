* Smokers claim were misled by ads for "light" cigarettes
* Plaintiffs can still pursue case in Illinois Supreme Court
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 4 The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday
threw out a $10.1 billion verdict against Philip Morris USA in a
long-running lawsuit accusing the Altria Group Inc unit
of misleading smokers about the health risks of "light"
cigarettes.
By a 4-2 vote, the court said lower-level state courts
lacked authority under Illinois law to reimpose the verdict
first rendered in 2003 against Philip Morris, a unit of Altria
Group Inc that makes Marlboro cigarettes.
Nonetheless, Justice Anne Burke wrote for the majority that
the plaintiffs could still ask the Illinois Supreme Court itself
to reinstate the award, which it had thrown out in 2005. The
court did not address the merits of such a request.
Justice Charles Freeman dissented. He said the lower courts
had power to punish Philip Morris for its "appalling" conduct in
long concealing the risks of light cigarettes, and fueling a
"public health epidemic" caused by smoking and tobacco exposure.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Philip Morris had no immediate comment.
Wednesday's decision for now voids one of the largest U.S.
verdicts against a tobacco company related to smoking and
tobacco smoke exposure, which the Surgeon General estimates
cause 480,000 premature deaths annually in the country.
The class-action case was brought in 2000 on behalf of 1.4
million Illinois smokers. They said Philip Morris deceived them
into believing that "light" or "low tar" cigarettes were safer
than regular cigarettes.
Instead of suing over health problems, the plaintiffs sought
to recoup sums spent on light cigarettes. It was the first case
to go to trial over the marketing of cigarettes as "light."
In 2008, long after the original verdict was overturned, the
Federal Trade Commission changed how cigarette makers could
describe tar and nicotine levels in advertising and packaging.
That prompted the plaintiffs to revive their lawsuit, only
to have a state court judge dismiss it again in December 2012.
But in May 2014, a state appeals court said the judge lacked
authority to decide how the FTC action affected damages, and
reinstatement the original verdict.
Wednesday's decision overturned that reinstatement. That
verdict was put on hold during Philip Morris' appeal.
Altria is based in Richmond, Virginia, and controls roughly
half of the U.S. cigarette market.
U.S. regulators have since June 2010 banned companies from
using "light," "low" and "mild" in tobacco labeling.
The case is Philip Morris Inc v. Price et al, Illinois
Supreme Court, No. 117687.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)