LONDON, July 16 Philip Morris International
and its American counterpart Altria Group
announced on Thursday an expansion of their agreement on
e-cigarettes to include research and development, as the market
for tobacco alternatives continues to evolve.
The companies, which split from each other in 2008, said in
2013 that Philip Morris would have the exclusive right to sell
Altria's e-cigarettes outside the United States, and Altria the
exclusive right to sell two of Philip Morris's "heated tobacco
products" in the United States. They also said they would
cooperate on scientific assessments of the products, engaging
with regulators and sharing improvements in the products.
On Thursday, the companies said they were expanding that
framework to include a joint research, development and
technology-sharing agreement, which a Philip Morris spokeswoman
said would set a framework to develop the next generation of
e-cigarettes.
E-cigarettes, which heat nicotine-laced liquid into an
inhalable vapor, have been growing in popularity on both sides
of the Atlantic, but remain the subject of much debate due
largely to a lack of long-term data about their effects on
health. Still, many scientists believe they are much safer than
traditional cigarettes.
Altria sells an e-cigarette called MarkTen in the United
States, which Philip Morris sells in Spain under the brand name
Solaris. Philip Morris also sells Marlboro HeatSticks, made from
tobacco, in Italy and Japan.
Separately on Thursday, Philip Morris, the world's leading
tobacco company, said it was dissolving a joint venture with
Swedish Match that was aimed at selling snus, a type
of smokeless tobacco, outside Scandinavia and the United States.
The companies said there was a small but growing demand for snus
in those markets but that "development has ... taken longer than
the parties had initially anticipated".
The companies will now pursue their own strategies, though
there are transitional agreements in place whereby Swedish Match
will supply snus to Philip Morris for certain markets, and
Philip Morris will distribute the Swedish company's snus in
Canada and Russia.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Susan
Fenton)