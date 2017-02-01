Jan 31 U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co, a unit of
Altria Group Inc, said on Tuesday it recalled some of
its smokeless tobacco products after consumers found metal
objects in some cans.
The company got complaints from eight consumers in Indiana,
Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio, who found
some sharp metal objects in certain cans.
The objects were visible to them. No injuries were reported.
The recall involved certain products under brands Cope,
Copenhagen, Husky Brands and Skoal, which were made in the
company's Franklin Park, Illinois, facility.
Copenhagen Fine Cut in a fiberboard can, Copenhagen Long Cut
in a fiberboard can and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in a
plastic can were not affected, the company said.
"We appreciate our consumers' patience and loyalty while we
work through this matter," Altria spokesman Steve Callahan said
in an email to Reuters.
The company said it notified the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration of the recall and was working with federal
authorities on the issue.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)