BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
JOHANNESBURG May 17 South Africa's Allied Electronics (Altron) said on Friday it had made a firm offer to acquire all of the share capital in Allied Technologies Limited (Altech) it does not already own.
Altron said in a statement it would make a cash offer of 47.50 rand a share, driving Altech's share price up more than 30 percent to 45.00 rand.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement