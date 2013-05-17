JOHANNESBURG May 17 South Africa's Allied Electronics (Altron) said on Friday it had made a firm offer to acquire all of the share capital in Allied Technologies Limited (Altech) it does not already own.

Altron said in a statement it would make a cash offer of 47.50 rand a share, driving Altech's share price up more than 30 percent to 45.00 rand.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard)