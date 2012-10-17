SEOUL, Oct 17 South Korea has bought a combined 4,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Dec. 20 via tenders on Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 2,000 LG International Corp $224 Non-Western 2,000 Glencore International AG $249 Western * Note: For products of Western origin, the agency excludes those from China, India, Russia and Egypt. All of the products should be from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands. The metals were bought at the above premiums over LME prices, the government procurement agency said. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)