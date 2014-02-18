Feb 18 Many aluminium producers have cut
loss-making capacity or shut down completely as they struggle
with low London Metal Exchange prices, high energy costs and a
flood of new Chinese capacity.
On Monday, Alcoa Inc said it will close its
50-year-old Point Henry aluminium smelter and two rolling mills
in Australia after a two-year review.
Russia's Rusal estimates that producers outside of
China eliminated up to 1.2 million tonnes of capacity last year
and further reductions of 1 million-1.5 million tonnes are
expected in 2014.
Cutting output outside of China will eventually help erode a
mountain of inventory that has overshadowed the market for
years.
Still, since early November cash LME prices have
been under $1,800 per tonne, which is close to or below break
even for a big portion of global capacity.
Even with all the cuts so far, analysts polled by Reuters
expect a surplus of 568,400 tonnes this year with output rising
in the Middle East, where power costs less, and China.
Below are details of many producers' efforts to cut
loss-making capacity and divest assets. In some cases, several
plants have been saved from the brink of closure.
RUSAL:
The world's biggest aluminium producer cut production by 8
percent to 3.9 million tonnes in 2013 after closing three
smelters and plans to remove a further 325,000 tonnes in 2014.
ALCOA:
Alcoa has announced closures or curtailments representing
551,000 tonnes of smelting capacity, exceeding the 460,000
tonnes placed under review since May 2013.
That includes closures announced since the start of the
year, such as the shutdown of Point Henry and its Massena East
smelter in New York with combined capacity of 315,000 tonnes.
Massena East will close sometime in the first quarter.
It also has 568,000 tonnes, or 13 percent, of its annual
smelting capacity sitting idle.
RIO TINTO:
Rio Tinto shut a 100,000-tonnes-per-year smelter in
Shawinigan, Quebec last year and has sold several smelters in
the United States and France.
But the company was forced last August to abandon a plan to
spin off its Pacific Aluminium business housing 13
underperforming smelting and alumina businesses after failing to
find a buyer.
The company continues to carry the burden of its $38 billion
takeover of Canada's Alcan, a 2007 deal which has racked up $30
billion in writedowns.
NORSK HYDRO:
Norwegian producer has mothballed its 180,000-tonne Kurri
Kurri smelter in Australia in 2012, but has focused on cutting
costs and modernizing plants to offset low aluminium prices.
The company had slashed costs by $300 a tonne at its
aluminium smelters it fully owns by the end of 2013 and has said
it will target savings of $180 a tonne for its joint-venture
smelters by the end of 2016.
BHP BILLITON:
The global mining group said in January it had
started talks with employees at its Bayside aluminium smelter in
South Africa about possibly closing the plant.
The move comes as it focuses on core assets such as iron ore
and looks at divesting some non-core assets such as aluminium,
nickel and manganese.
ORMET:
The mid-sized U.S. producer became the latest
casualty of low aluminium prices and high power costs in
October, closing its 270,000-tonne-per-year smelter in Hannibal,
Ohio.
The company had filed for bankruptcy protection in February
2013.
ALUMINIUM DELFZIJL
Dutch smelter Aluminium Delfzijl (Aldel) filed for
bankruptcy at the end of December 2013 after failing to
negotiate an energy deal in a years-long battle to stay afloat.
The company, the last remaining smelter in the Netherlands
and bought by global industrial commodities company Klesch Group
in 2009, produced more than 110,000 tonnes of new aluminium and
recycled a further 50,000 tonnes of metal a year.
TRIMET:
Germany's largest aluminium producer has said it will add
capacity and jobs this year at the two French plants it bought
from miner Rio Tinto in December.
The company took control of the plants last month in a deal
backed by the French state and utility EDF, saving them from
closure and preventing the loss of about 500 jobs.
Annual production from the two sites in 2014 will rise to
140,000-150,000 tonnes from around 100,000 tonnes, bringing them
back to full capacity.
ALUMINIJ MOSTAR
Bosnia's sole aluminium smelter staved off closure
in October last year after clinching a deal to settle its debt
to the state-run power company.
It produces around 160,000 tonnes of aluminium a year and
employs 900 people directly in the Mostar area.
CENTURY ALUMINUM
The U.S. producer, which is controlled by Glencore
Xstrata PLC, has agreed deals with the Kentucky power
regulator to allow it to buy power on the grid to feed its two
smelters, Sebree and Hawesville, which operate in the state.
Those plants were threatened with closure without the new
energy deals. Century bought Sebree, which has capacity of
205,000 tonnes per year, from Alcan last April.
