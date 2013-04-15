* Loss-making companies under pressure from weak prices
* China cuts up to 700,000 tonnes capacity, adds millions
more
* Premiums, finance deals help to prop up struggling
smelters
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, April 15 Aluminium smelters are set to
open in China at a faster pace than producers there and
worldwide shut loss-making plants to tackle a glut that keeps
the metal's prices weak.
So far this year, analysts estimate cutbacks in aluminium
production have totalled as much as 700,000 tonnes in China, the
world's biggest consumer and producer, after prices shed more
than 10 percent since January.
That alone could bring an over-supplied market into balance
- the global market surplus is forecast at 687,455 tonnes this
year and 747,000 tonnes in 2014, according to analysts polled by
Reuters.
Action has also been taken by Russia's United Company RUSAL
Plc, the world's largest aluminium producer, which
said last month it would cut output this year by 300,000 tonnes
after posting a net loss.
But China is on course to add around 4 million tonnes of new
capacity this year, much of it with lower cash costs by using
cheap energy sources, according to Janet Kong, managing director
of research at China International Capital Corp. in Hong Kong.
Analysts say there could be years more of market surpluses,
although the industry is clearly under strain.
In late March, for example, China's top aluminium producer
Chalco posted a worse than expected net
annual loss of 8.2 billion yuan ($1.3 billion), hit by low
aluminium prices and rising costs.
"The pain is definitely there," said Metals Strategist
Michael Widmer at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch in London.
"You're looking at companies like Chalco booking huge losses
in the last quarter and the full year, so ultimately, something
has to give. The industry is not in good shape."
Benchmark three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange has given up about a third of its value since touching
a high of $2,803 a tonne in May 2011 and is the weakest
performing base metal on the exchange over the past four years.
CHINA BUILDS SMELTERS
Cutbacks in China are estimated at 500,000 tonnes of annual
capacity, mostly among small and mid-sized smelters in Henan and
South China, according Kong at China International Capital Corp.
Paul Adkins of Beijing-based aluminium consultancy AZ-China
pegs the Chinese cutbacks higher, at 700,000 tonnes.
"Going forward we do expect more cutbacks ... and delays in
new capacity construction if prices remain low. That said, we
don't expect the market to tighten as there is no lack of (new)
capacities," Kong said.
China may cut an additional 500,000 tonnes this year, but
this would be cancelled out by the 4 million tonnes of new
capacity, she added.
This will allow large Chinese producers to keep some older
loss-making smelters in business because their new operations
lower their average costs nationwide, she added.
Other loss-making smelters will continue to operate due to
worries about unemployment and high shutdown costs.
"The net reality is that China's productive aluminium
capacity continues to increase quite substantially, well beyond
the rise in demand that the market requires," said analyst
Duncan Hobbs at Macquarie in London.
Global producers are trying to work with Chinese firms on
output cuts and some major ones held a meeting with large
Chinese smelters in China two weeks ago, but failed to reach any
agreement, a source with direct knowledge of the meeting said.
In the longer run, China's environmental protection efforts
may help reduce capacity.
China plans to publish a list of aluminium smelters that
meet its environmental standards, with firms selected receiving
help in cutting costs, while those left off could be forced to
curb output as they become less competitive, according to
sources with direct knowledge of a separate closed-door meeting.
CUTBACKS IN EUROPE?
Some high-cost capacity may also be vulnerable in Europe,
but operations in the United States are likely to benefit from
lower energy costs due to the boom in shale gas production
there, said analyst David Wilson at Citigroup in London.
"I suspect going forward that the U.S. smelters will not be
facing the same kind of pressure that smelters in Europe are
facing."
Last year, U.S. producer Alcoa announced plans to
reduce operations at two Spanish smelters and one in Italy by a
total of 240,000 tonnes.
Also propping up smelters globally are high premiums that
consumers are forced to pay for metal for immediate delivery,
above the LME cash price.
Even though LME aluminium stocks are hovering
at record highs above 5 million tonnes, most of it is not
accessible, tied up in financing deals or stuck in depot queues,
sending premiums soaring in recent years.
In Europe, premiums for duty-paid aluminium surged
to record highs of around $300 a tonne last year, although they
have dipped this year to around $280-$295.
Wilson estimates that about three-quarters of European Union
smelters are loss-making based on the LME price alone, but after
adding in premiums, only a quarter are in the red.
"As long as you've got the financing deals and the high
physical premiums in place, the smelters and the companies can
at least survive, barely, but they can survive," said Widmer.