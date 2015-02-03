(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON Feb 3 The International Aluminium
Institute (IAI) has announced it will no longer publish its
monthly producer inventory figures.
Its own members, it seems, are either not submitting the
data at all or struggling to do so on a timely basis. The
problems have become so acute that the IAI now feels that "the
continued reporting of this incomplete information could be
misleading".
In truth, the figures have lost a lot of their relevance
over the years, a reflection of the way that the global
aluminium sector has evolved, particularly in China.
But their disappearance represents another light going out
in what is already one of the most statistically opaque base
metal markets.
Aluminium is both the fastest-growing industrial metal
market, thanks to the inroads being made into the mainstream
automotive sector, and the most dysfunctional, thanks to the
splintering of its pricing model.
Opacity may be part of the pricing problem. If it is, the
lengthening statistical shadows may also pose a long-term threat
to the metal's continued growth prospects.
GOING, GOING, GONE
The IAI's problems collecting its inventory figures became
more acute over the second half of 2014 with 35 smelters, or
around one third of its reporting network, failing to submit
figures on time, or indeed, failing to submit figures at all.
Remember the IAI is at heart a producer organisation. All
its members are producers and its primary function, as stated on
its website, is to "increase the market for aluminium by
enhancing world-wide awareness of its unique and valuable
qualities."
Gathering and publishing statistical information ranks only
fifth on its six listed objectives.
For production and inventory figures it relies on voluntary
data submission by both member and non-member producers.
And, particularly when it comes to inventory, this reporting
structure has lost much of its relevance.
Consider the chart below, which shows IAI inventory figures,
both unwrought and total (including scrap, metal in process and
products) since it first started reporting in January 1973.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on IAI inventory figures since 1973:
link.reuters.com/cuf93w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The long-term downtrend reflects many changes over that
period, not least the growth of terminal markets such as the
London Metal Exchange (LME) and a symbiotic shift by producers
towards leaner inventory management.
But it also mirrors the shifts in global production over
that period.
Russia, for example, joined the rest of the Western market
after the fall of the Berlin Wall, but the IAI doesn't have
inventory figures for the country, even though Rusal is itself
an IAI member.
Even more significantly, its figures do not include China,
which now accounts for around a half of global production. There
is no inventory information channel such as exists with the
China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association for the IAI's still
closely-monitored production figures.
It's a far cry from when the IAI first came into existence
in 1972 under its then name the International Primary Aluminium
Institute.
Back then the known world's aluminium sector was dominated
by six companies. Between them Alcoa, Alcan, Reynolds, Kaiser,
Pechiney and Alusuisse accounted for around 73 percent of world
production, according to a paper written by Dr Carmine Nappi to
mark the IAI's 40th anniversary in 2012. ("The Global Aluminium
Industry - 40 years from 1972", available on the IAI's website.)
What they reported, in other words, really did represent a
significant portion of the world's producer stocks.
Not any more.
THE HEART OF DARKNESS
Even with such caveats, though, analysts have used the IAI's
unwrought aluminium stock figures to attempt to build a
bigger-picture view of global inventory.
It's shown in the next chart and enjoy it, it's the last
time you're going to see it.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on total reported aluminium stocks:
link.reuters.com/buf93w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Every individual component is problematic.
Japanese port stocks, for example, are far too narrow a
gauge of what is lying close to consumers around the world.
Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) stocks are merely the very
small tip of a much bigger stocks iceberg in China.
And the LME stock figures have denoted very little other
than the relative costs of storage between exchange warehouses
and off-market sheds since stocks financing became the dominant
game in town back in 2009.
Yet they are just about all we have to attempt to work out
what's happening in this huge market.
Even the IAI's production figures present problems. Right
now the IAI's estimate of unreported output in China is 3.6
million tonnes per year, equivalent to the combined output in
western Europe.
More critically, the IAI doesn't publish figures, reported
or estimated, for secondary production. Yet scrap's ratio of
metallic input into U.S. production could be up to 70 percent,
according to analysts at Macquarie ("Aluminium scrap - the dark
missing part for supply", Nov, 18, 2014).
Quite evidently, such black holes in the supply and
inventory picture make it very difficult indeed to assess what
is happening to consumption.
Those analysts brave enough to attempt it use a combination
of bottom-up and top-down calculations, cross-checking specific
data series such as U.S. service center shipment figures with
end-use sectors such as automotive and long-term growth
patterns.
Unsurprisingly, given the amount of labour involved, their
work is rarely for free.
IN THE COUNTRY OF THE BLIND
Missing is the sort of government-sponsored statistical
agency slaving away in other base metal markets.
The various International Study Groups face the same
problems as the IAI in terms of statistical black holes, first
and foremost in China.
But at least their monthly updates provide some sort of
visibility around which markets can spin their narratives.
The global aluminium market has gone down a different route,
starting with the "Big Six" that between them controlled almost
three-quarters of known production.
In the country of the blind, they evidently took the view
that the one-eyed men could be kings.
But just how well do they see now?
This is a market, after all, that seems consistently to
misunderstand its own dynamics, whether it be the failure to see
the disastrous accumulation of excess supply in the global
financial crisis or the failure to see how pricing would
fracture between the LME basis price and physical premium.
So far this has favoured the consumer, notwithstanding the
difficulties created by exploding physical premiums. All-in
prices are still low and have been so for many years, assisting
aluminium's long-term growth story.
But what if one day things change and the aluminium price
starts experiencing the same sort of frenzied bull market that
characterised copper at the start of this decade?
How will all those automotive producers who have engineered
an ever-increasing reliance on aluminium into their products
react?
And where will they find the statistical light to illuminate
their path?
