(Repeats April 7 column. The opinions expressed here are those
of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 7 Aluminium has been the best
performer among the core industrial metals traded on the London
Metal Exchange (LME) so far this year.
Currently trading around the $1,945 per tonne level,
aluminium for three-month delivery is up 15 percent
since the start of January.
LME stocks are falling at a fast pace and physical premiums
are rising, although as ever with aluminium appearances can be
slightly deceptive.
China's threat to force production capacity off-line over
the winter heating season, starting around the middle of
November, has upended a narrative of chronic oversupply.
There's still plenty of devil in the detail of what that
will actually mean in seven months' time but there's no doubt
the possibility of significant cutbacks has galvanized the
previous underperformer of the LME complex.
No wonder the money men have been drawn into the action.
Fund positioning on the LME aluminium contract is the longest
it's been since the exchange first started publishing its
Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) in July 2014.
That new-found enthusiasm for aluminium, however, has opened
up a gap between London and Shanghai prices. The question now is
how much Chinese metal might flow out through that export
window.
Because while production cuts are still on the medium-term
horizon, China right now is showing every sign of lifting
run-rates with an accompanying surge of metal availability.
Graphic on fund positioning on LME aluminium:
tmsnrt.rs/2nKme9i
MONEY MEN ARRIVE
The most recent LME COTR shows money managers holding a net
long position of 203,550 lots as of Thursday, March 30.
It represents the highest level of long positioning by fund
managers since the LME introduced its report in 2014.
Expressed as a percentage of total open interest, the
position was equivalent to 21.9 percent, also a record high
level.
The LME COTR is not everyone's favourite data series, given
some well-flagged issues with how positions are allocated
between categories.
But it broadly corresponds with an alternative assessment of
speculative positioning published by LME broker Marex Spectron.
Marex estimates that funds were long to the tune of 215,000
lots, representing 41 percent of open interest, on the same day.
That was close to a multi-year peak of 43 percent on March 2,
2017, it said.
Slightly different numbers but the message is the same.
Funds have been building length in aluminium since the start of
the year.
So far they have had no reason to trim their bets on higher
prices.
In broad-brush terms, three-month aluminium has made steady
upwards progress over the last few months, helped by sizeable
activity on upside call options and a conspicuous lack of
contrarian selling.
MIND THE GAP
The problem, though, is that the funds' exuberance has
helped open up a gap with the Shanghai market.
While LME prices have risen by over 15 percent since
January, the most actively traded contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange (ShFE) has lagged behind with a more
modest gain of just under 10 percent.
As a result the arbitrage window between the two markets is
flexing wider.
That brings with it the threat of accelerated exports of
semi-manufactured products.
Product exports in January and February were relatively
subdued at 580,000 tonnes, down 1.5 percent on 2016.
That may have reflected the disruptive effect of China's
Lunar New Year holidays as well as shifts in the product mix
below the headlines.
There is the potential for a strong pick-up over the coming
months.
Because while the market is fixated on the potential for
Chinese cutbacks later this year, in the very short term there
is no shortage of aluminium in the country.
There is a lot of noise in Chinese production figures around
this time of year but the underlying trend is firmly upwards
with national output rising by an annualised 925,000 tonnes over
the November 2016-February 2017 period.
More is expected to come online in the new production hub
that is the northwestern province of Xinjiang, while those
producers that are in the firing line for winter cuts can
reasonably be expected to maximise output just as much as they
can in the intervening period.
ShFE stocks were looking depleted in the fourth quarter of
last year but have rapidly rebuilt over the last few months.
They currently stand at 339,691 tonnes, up 238,969 tonnes
since the start of January.
None of that metal can be exported without incurring the
15-percent tax on unwrought aluminium.
Products, on the other hand, are not only untaxed when
leaving the country but qualify for a VAT rebate, which is why
they have historically served as the release valve for domestic
market surplus.
How much product is available for outbound shipment is
dependent on several variables, not least the state of China's
own usage, but the surge in availability of primary metal is a
somewhat ominous sign.
STRUCTURAL IMBALANCES
The rest of the world needs Chinese exports.
There is little doubt that the market outside of China is
transitioning to a state of supply shortfall.
China itself is still structured the other way round with a
natural tendency towards overproduction and surplus.
The flow of metal between the two in the form of Chinese
products is the balancing mechanism.
But the speed of flow is determined first and foremost by
the arbitrage between London and Shanghai. That arbitrage is
moving to a level were exports should accelerate strongly in the
coming months.
Whether they do or not is going to be an interesting test of
the state of the Chinese domestic market.
An even more interesting test will come in November, when we
get to see whether Beijing's war on pollution translates into a
war on aluminium.
Before then, though, it's probably going to be business as
usual, namely higher production and higher exports.
Funds betting on Chinese tightness later in the year may
have to weather a potential storm of Chinese glut beforehand.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)