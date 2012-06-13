SEOUL, June 13 South Korea purchased a total of 3,000 tonnes of aluminium via tenders on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said Wednesday on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 2,000 LG International Corp $129 1,000 Glencore International AG $195 *Note: The above premiums are made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)