SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korea has bought a combined 6,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Nov. 25 via tenders on Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 1,000 Glencore International AG $245 Western 2,000 LG International Corp $262 Western 1,000 LG International Corp $230 Non-Western 2,000 Glencore International AG $227.5 Non-Western *Note: For products of Western origin, the agency excludes those from China, India, Russia and Egypt. All of the products should be from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands and arrive to the port of Incheon. The metals were bought at the above premiums over LME prices, the government procurement agency said. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (Jane.Chung@thomsonreuters.com; +82-2-3704-5644; Reuters Messaging: jane.chung.reuters.com@reuters.net)