SEOUL, Nov 23 South Korea has bought 3,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot of Malaysian origin via tenders on Wednesday, state-run Public Procurement Service said.

According to the government procurement agency on its web site (www.g2b.go.kr), the purchase details are as follows:

TONNES SELLER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT

2,000 Sumitomo Corp $115 Jan. 31/Busan

1,000 LG International Corp $114 Jan. 31/Busan

Note: The deals were signed at the above premiums over London Metal Exchange cash prices as the metals should be registered on the LME. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Chris Lewis)