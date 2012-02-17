SEOUL, Feb 17 South Korea has bought a total of 3,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot registered on the London Metal Exchange(LME) via spot tenders on Friday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.co.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 2000 LG International Corp $121 Non-Western 1000 Daewoo International Corp $116 Non-Western Note: The above premiums were made on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis. (Reporting By Eun Jee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)