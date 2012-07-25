SEOUL, July 25 South Korea purchased 6,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Sept. 30 via tenders on July 24, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 3,000 Gerald Metals Inc $238 Western 3,000 Glencore International AG $230 Non-Western *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung)