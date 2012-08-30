WRAPUP 1-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR
SEOUL Aug 30 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of aluminium from Glencore International AG via a tender on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
The agency bought aluminium at a premium of $230 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, it said. The product will arrive to the port of Busan by Nov. 15, it added. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Anand Basu)
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR
CAIRO, June 6 Egypt has imposed temporary import tariffs on rebar steel from China, Turkey and Ukraine to protect local manufacturers suffering from losses, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.