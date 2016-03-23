(Repeats with no changes. The opinions expressed here are those
By Andy Home
LONDON, March 22 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has just announced proposals for a new layer of regulatory
oversight in the form of "accountability levels".
At first glance they look like position limits. But they
don't actually limit the size of positions held.
And specifically they won't prohibit the sort of massive
position that has just created another bout of turbulence in LME
aluminium spreads.
The timing of the LME's consultation exercise the week after
JPMorgan was identified by sources as the beast of the
aluminium market has unsurprisingly led many to link the two
developments.
Particularly since the previous "mystery" dominant long has
just left the stage having apparently reduced its position to a
size that no longer appears in the LME's positioning reports.
However, this latest tweaking of LME compliance rules is all
about an even bigger beast than the Wall Street heavyweight.
It is Brussels that looms ever larger in the LME's thinking
about how to preserve its unique trading structure, including
the sort of mega positions taken by JPMorgan, in the face of a
barrage of EU regulation.
ALUMINIUM BEAST
JPMorgan's periodic squeezing of the front part of the LME
aluminium curve has caused much wailing and gnashing of teeth in
the market.
Many are profoundly unhappy that the exchange has tolerated
a strategy that has resulted in anomalous technical tightness in
a market characterised by massive inventory overhang.
And yet, as everyone concedes, the bank has not infringed
any LME rules, which are predicated on not proscribing the sort
of million-tonne-plus positions associated with JPMorgan's
recent trading activity.
The exchange is, after all, a wholesale market populated by
some of the world's biggest producers, users and financiers of
metal.
Limiting the size of positions players can trade doesn't
remove their need to take such positions and there is a
justifiable wariness of losing exchange business to the twilight
world of over-the-counter (OTC) trading.
What the LME already does is prevent a dominant long from
abusing its position by limiting how much money it can make from
lending metal to cash-date shorts.
What it also does already is query a long as to why it is
doing what it is doing. Given the repeated nature of JPMorgan's
raids on the aluminium spreads, it's a fair inference that there
have been plenty of conversations between exchange and bank.
The LME already has the powers to force the reduction of a
big position, if it deems it necessary.
Indeed, the exchange can do almost anything it sees fit if
it means maintaining an orderly market.
The "Special Committee", a typically understated title for
what is an all-powerful body, "may take such steps as in their
absolute discretion they deem necessary to contain or rectify"
any "undesirable situation or undesirable or improper trading
practice which in their opinion has affected or is likely to
affect the market." (LME Rule Book, Part 3, Regulation 15
(Emergencies))
Quite evidently, if the LME hasn't taken such action against
JPMorgan, it is because it accepts the company's rationale for
its trading behaviour.
ACCOUNTABILITY LEVELS
All of which begs the question as to what more can be
achieved with the new "accountability levels".
Simply put, these place an obligation on position holders of
a certain size to explain what they are up to, formalising the
current practice of one-to-one conversations that may take place
around a dominant position.
By shifting the onus of information gathering to the
customer of the exchange, the LME is aiming for "a more
transparent reporting regime" for large positions.
The proposed reporting thresholds say much about the size of
positions associated with any specific LME contract.
So no surprise to see aluminium has the highest threshold of
15,000 lots or 375,000 tonnes.
More surprising is that zinc has the second highest
threshold of 8,000 lots, or 200,000 tonnes, while copper, a more
active contract, has a threshold of just 5,000 lots, or 100,000
tonnes.
But that tells you something about who is likely to be
holding the biggest positions in any one market. Aluminium and
zinc are dominated by stocks financiers. Copper is not for the
simple reason that there is not a lot of copper to finance, or
at least not outside of China.
The thresholds will apply both to any single prompt date and
to the full LME curve.
They are likely to have been back-tested to generate the
most useful amount of information from a compliance perspective,
but the LME "reserves the right to amend these levels".
THE BEAST OF COMPLIANCE
Although the timing of this latest exchange move appears
extraordinarily coincidental given the media exposure of
JPMorgan, it is almost certainly aimed in a different direction.
A raft of European regulation is on its way, albeit around
one year late in the case of the MIFID II, or to give it its
full name, the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, New
and Expanded Version.
But coming it is and core to Brussels's view of commodity
markets is a belief in position limits, both for exchange
trading and for physical market exposure.
That poses a clear and soon-to-be-present danger for a
market such as the London Metal Exchange with its tolerance of
large positions.
The new "accountability levels" look to be part of a
strategy of preparing the ground for some sort of compromise
deal with Brussels.
Such a deal was explicitly discussed at the LME's regulation
seminar last October which brought together representatives of
the Commission, the Bank of England and British regulator the
Financial Conduct Authority. In other words, all the interested
parties in negotiating some sort of partial carve-out for the
LME from MIFID II.
At stake is whether the LME can remain the wholesale market
for global metals trading.
As the LME itself expressed it in a white paper on "European
regulatory change", if the approaching regulation is not
"tailored" to reflect a market such as the LME, "it could risk
irreparable damage to the wider industry, leading to a reduction
in market participants, a trading shift to non-EU venues and
reduced liquidity."
So rather than addressing JPMorgan's bullying of the
aluminium spreads, these "accountability levels" may best be
seen as a way to persuade Brussels that JPMorgan should be
allowed to take the sort of mega position associated with that
behaviour.
And if that seems unnatural and wrong, consider whether
you'd rather watch them do it in the open marketplace of
exchange trading under continuous regulatory scrutiny or feel
the unexpected and invisible consequences of them doing it in
the OTC shadows.
