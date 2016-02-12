(Repeats Feb. 11 column. The opinions expressed here are those
LONDON Feb 11 "The aluminium market continues
to, in our view, face the greatest bearish fundamental shock in
a generation, and perhaps, in its history."
That shockingly bearish view comes from Goldman Sachs, which
has just slashed (again) its short- and medium-term price
forecasts. ("Metal Detector", Feb. 8, 2016).
The Wall Street heavyweight is now projecting aluminium will
trade at $1,350 per tonne on a 12-month horizon, down from its
previous estimate of $1,550. On the London Metal Exchange (LME)
three-month metal is today trading just shy of $1,500
per tonne.
Goldman highlights the current toxic mix of bear drivers
pressuring the aluminium price; slower demand growth,
over-production, a flat and falling cost curve and rising
Chinese exports.
"Historically, substantial global demand recoveries have
tended to 'rescue' the aluminium market and result in its turn,
something we do not expect to occur over the next 12-24 months."
Except that last part isn't quite true.
Faced with a generational crisis, the world's producers have
failed to remember how a previous generation reacted to a
similar aluminium crisis.
FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE
Back in late 1993 the world was also awash with aluminium
and the LME price was languishing at what was then an all-time
low just above $1,000 per tonne.
Indeed, there was so much aluminium around the LME relaxed
its warehousing rules to allow metal to be stored outside
because Rotterdam operators had simply run out of storage space.
It wasn't Chinese exports that were swamping world markets
back then. It was Russian exports.
These mushroomed from 274,000 tonnes in 1990 to 1,521,000
tonnes in 1993, according to a working paper written for the
World Bank. ("International Commodity Control", by Christopher
Gilbert, November 1995).
"Actual exports in 1993 may have been significantly in
excess of this reported figure," Gilbert noted.
The cause was the collapse of the Soviet Union and the
disintegration of the once-mighty industrial-military complex
that had absorbed almost all domestic supply.
The knee-jerk reaction by Western producers was to launch
anti-dumping measures against the Russian Federation with the
European Commission initiating trade restraint talks in November
1993.
MUTUAL UNDERSTANDING
What actually emerged from those crisis talks was an
altogether different outcome.
The Russians understandably insisted that if they exercised
production and export restraint, others should too.
But how could Western producers commit to coordinated
cutbacks without running foul of anti-trust regulation?
The neat solution was to get governments themselves to
negotiate a "memorandum of understanding" (MoU) with the
Russians.
The deal was inked in Brussels in January 1994 by
representatives of the Russian Federation, the European
Commission, the U.S., Canada, Norway and Australia.
In exchange for a Russian commitment to cut 500,000 tonnes
of capacity, it was "understood" that everyone else would do
their bit to address the global over-supply of aluminium.
Or in the lawyerly words of the MoU, the necessary
adjustment would be made by "way of worldwide market oriented
commercial decisions by companies on an individual basis".
("Aluminum in 1994", USGS Minerals Resources Program)
Over the ensuing six months Western production rates, as
reported by the International Aluminium Institute, fell by
around 1.5 million tonnes annualised.
A sidebar to the main deal was that further unilateral
anti-dumping actions would be "inconsistent with this MOU".
By the end of 1994 LME inventories had fallen by a third and
the price had almost doubled to $1,995.
Gilbert, writing for the World Bank a year later, was wary
of linking the price recovery to the MoU, noting that other
metals prices had also risen over the course of 1994, largely on
the back of recovering demand.
However, he conceded that "this conclusion contrasts
strongly with the dominant view in the aluminium industry which
attributes a significant effect to the MoU."
NEW CRISIS
Fast forward 20 years and the aluminium industry is in
renewed crisis.
The LME price is foundering close to the lows recorded in
the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-2009.
Stocks are huge, although most of them are no longer visible
in exchange inventories.
The list of producer casualties grows ever longer. U.S.
producer Noranda Aluminum has just entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy
and is preparing to wind down its New Madrid smelter.
That is another nail in the coffin for the U.S. smelter
industry. Other producing countries such as Brazil have entered
what looks a terminal tail-spin.
The pressure for trade action against Chinese exports is
growing.
Yet the irony is that large parts of China's own aluminium
industry are in obvious distress with some of the country's
biggest producers calling for government help in the form of
"strategic" stockpiling.
And it all could get worse still, if you believe Goldman
Sachs.
The bank has a history of grabbing the headlines with its
price forecasts and this latest is no exception. But it's not
the only super bear out there.
Analysts at Macquarie Bank recently wrote that "the base
case aluminium surplus we have in our supply-demand balance
simply cannot happen" because "the market will not be able to
sustain inventory build of this level, even with strategic
stockpiling". ("Commodities Compendium", Jan. 18, 2016)
MUTUAL SELF-HELP?
Government intervention in commodity markets seems such an
old-fashioned 20th century idea.
Yet when it comes to aluminium production, governments are
already deeply involved.
Beijing is trying to strike a deal with some of its
most-indebted producers, whereby financial assistance with
stockpiling is exchanged for capacity cuts. It is working
against some of its own regional governments, who have for years
been helping local plants, most often in the form of power
subsidies.
In the U.S. the Massena West smelter has only been saved
from closure by financial assistance from the New York state
government. On current form, it may end up being the last one
operating in the country.
There is no shortage of similar discreet government
assistance around the world.
Maybe it's time for a bit more mutual rather than unilateral
self-help. A grand intergovernmental bargain may seem a
far-fetched idea. But it was equally far-fetched back in 1994.
And without one, the immediate future for what producers
like to call "the metal of the future" looks very bleak indeed.
