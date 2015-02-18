NEW YORK Feb 18 Noranda Aluminum will
complete a third redraw rod mill at its New Madrid, Missouri
facility by the end of 2015, chief executive Kip Smith said in a
conference call on Wednesday to discuss the company's
fourth-quarter 2014 earnings.
Noranda said in November it had suspended construction on
the mill, which the company had previously expected to begin
production by the second quarter of 2015, after its request for
an electricity rate cut was denied.
The third rod mill will increase Noranda's redraw rod
capacity to 220 million pounds annually, up more than 40 percent
from its current capacity of 155 million pounds, the company
said in its 2013 annual report. Spokesman John Parker confirmed
those figures were still accurate.
Redraw rod, used to make electrical wire and cable,
accounted for 28 percent of Noranda's sales in 2013, its
second-largest category after extrusion billet. The company said
in its 2013 report that it had obtained customer commitments for
220 million pounds.
Noranda has continued to pursue negotiations for a lower
electricity rate, and the case is expected to be decided by May
2015, Smith said on Wednesday's call.
Chief financial officer Dayle Boyles added that higher
aluminum prices last year, primarily due to an increase in the
average Midwest premium AL-PREM to 19 cents a lb in 2014
compared to 11 cents a lb in 2013, boosted the company's
earnings.
The rise in premiums to record highs is widely attributed to
prolonged logjams at London Metal Exchange warehouses due to
financing deals that have drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and
regulators.
In the call, Smith said he expected the premium to remain
high in 2015, noting that the main driver was robust demand due
to strength in the United States economy.
"We are a U.S.-based company, selling to U.S.-based
customers," Smith said.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by James Dalgleish)