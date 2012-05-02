(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)
* Novelis focused on automobiles, drinks cans
* No more divestments planned for 2012
By Maha El Dahan
ABU DHABI, May 1 Aluminium products maker
Novelis Inc may sell more of its non-core foil
interests after 2012 to focus on increasing sales for products
like drinks cans, and for use in cars and electronics, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
The U.S. unit of India's Hindalco Industries Ltd
said in March it was selling three aluminium foil-manufacturing
plants in Europe and said in April it would close its Saguenay
Works in Jonquiere, Quebec.
The world's largest producer of rolled aluminium products
does not plan asset sales beyond those already announced this
year, but could sell more underperforming assets in the years to
come.
"We have a few more assets (that may be sold), but we've
done a pretty good job, as in the last three years we've closed
around 10 facilities and managed to add incremental capacity
that more than offset that," Novelis CEO Philip Martens told
Reuters.
"We are now focused on our three prime products," he said in
an interview on the sidelines of an aluminium conference in Abu
Dhabi, referring to electronics, car supplies and cans.
Novelis is building a $100 million aluminium rolling
facility in China that will cater for the booming auto industry
there.
With the global auto industry growing at a rate of around 20
percent, Martens said he was confident of strong demand for its
product when the plant opens in two and a half years' time,
especially in the booming Chinese market.
Novelis estimates that almost 240 billion aluminium drinks
cans are manufactured worldwide each year, and rapid growth in
the Chinese soft drinks market could spur it to expand and
diversify its auto industry focused plant.
"If I look at beverage cans, the fastest growing area is
China," he said.
Novelis expects global aluminium demand to grow by around 6
percent annually but still sees oversupply in the market in
early 2012.
"There is a lot of inventory sitting in warehouses slowly
going into the market, so there is still overcapacity," Martens
said.
