NEW YORK, April 22 Leading aluminum can sheet
producer Novelis Inc lost business to competitors
after a three-week outage at its U.S. joint venture rolling mill
in January, a company executive told reporters on Wednesday.
Vice President and General Manager Tom Boney said at a
roundtable discussion that the outage at the Logan Aluminum mill
in Russellville, Kentucky "created quite a gap in supply.
"Other industry participants were able to secure some of
that business as well," Boney said, adding that there was no
disruption to overall can production. "The industry was able to
absorb that."
Novelis and Tri-Arrows Aluminum own the mill.
The Logan plant supplies more than one-third of the U.S.
beverage can market, according to Novelis' website. The company
incrementally ramped up beverage can sheet capacity at its
Oswego, New York, plant during February and March to offset the
losses, Boney said.
Novelis had said it imported sheet from its own operations
in Asia and South America due to the unexpected outage, which
was caused by a motor failure.
Novelis' competitors in supplying can sheet to beverage
makers like Coca Cola Co include Constellium NV,
which says it is the No. 3 North American producer of can body
stock, and Alcoa Inc, which says it recycles enough
aluminum to produce billions of new cans a year.
Can shipments accounted for nearly two-thirds of Novelis'
flat rolled products in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2014.
Boney's comments come after the surprise ouster of Chief
Executive Officer Phil Martens on Monday.
Boney did not elaborate on Martens' departure during the
Wednesday call in response to a reporter's question.
"The company has been performing rather well," he said. "The
board has decided that this is the time to go with different
leadership."
A spokesman had given the same reason but did not provide
additional details.
Boney was speaking from the Aluminum Association's spring
meeting in Dana Point, California.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)