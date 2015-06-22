(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 22 Global aluminium production
growth is on a surge again.
True, the latest figures from the International Aluminium
Institute (IAI) showed daily average output in May falling
marginally from April's 158,100 tonnes to 157,800 tonnes. But
that shouldn't distract from the underlying trend, which is
rising and at an accelerating pace.
The world's smelters produced 4.892 million tonnes of
aluminium in May, up almost 12.0 percent year-on-year. That was
the fastest growth rate since 2011.
No surprise that China is once again driving the global
trend, as it has been for many years.
May's output of 2.67 million tonnes represented year-on-year
growth of 22.3 percent with cumulative output of 12.46 million
tonnes over the first five months of this year up 13.5 percent.
China's soaring production and its massive exports of
semi-manufactured products are attracting ever more negative
scrutiny from non-Chinese producers.
But production outside of China is also rising again thanks
to a combination of new plants ramping up and idled capacity
being restarted.
The aluminium price, on the other hand, has deteriorated
rapidly over the last couple of months with physical premiums
collapsing and the basis London Metal Exchange price
hovering around one-year lows.
The combination is surely unsustainable, putting producers
under renewed pressure to take the axe to loss-making capacity.
Again.
*******************************************************
Graphic on global and non-Chinese aluminium production:
link.reuters.com/kaj94w
*******************************************************
ONE OF OUR SMELTERS IS MISSING
Aluminium production in regions such as Latin America is
still trending lower on the back of the last round of production
cuts, most recently the shuttering of the Alumar smelter in
Brazil.
But elsewhere producers are moving in the opposite
direction, having been incentivised by what was, until a few
weeks ago, a higher price environment.
West European production, for example, has risen by 5.2
percent so far this year and May's annualised run-rate of 3.74
million tonnes was the highest since December 2011.
And while we're on the subject of Western European smelters,
one, it seems, has rejoined the IAI reporting fold.
The Institute revised higher its regional production figures
for 2013 and 2014 to the tune of 91,000 tonnes and 82,000 tonnes
respectively.
This is apparently down to one smelter failing to provide
data for those years or for the first part of this year. The
"missing" smelter has since resumed reporting and has provided
back data.
A NEW DRIVER
Outside of China a new driver of production growth has
emerged to replace the Gulf region.
Output growth in the Gulf was a stellar 27 percent last
year, reflecting the full ramp-up of the new Ma'aden smelter in
Saudi Arabia, but that growth rate has slowed to just 4 percent
this year.
This will merely mark a pause in the region's longer-term
ascendancy in the world of aluminium production.
Aluminium Bahrain has just announced another major
514,000-tonne expansion which will lift capacity to 1.45 million
tonnes once completed in 2019.
For now, though, the baton has been passed to other Asian
producing countries with cumulative output rising by just over
20 percent in the first five months of this year.
The main driver appears to be India, where Vedanta Resources
is currently in the process of firing up two greenfield
smelters.
At the time of its Q1 results the company said the new
325,000-tonne per year Korba II plant had commissioned 84 pots
with full ramp-up due over the Q2-Q3 2015 period.
The much larger 1.25-million tonne per year Jharsuguda II
smelter also produced its first 19,000 tonnes of metal in the
January-March quarter, reflecting the commissioning of the first
312,500-tonne potline.
Quite evidently, Jharsuguda II will be a core driver of
rising Indian production for many months to come.
PRODUCTION GROWTH UP, DEMAND GROWTH DOWN
Rising production both in China and the rest of the world
promises to tilt the global market back into surplus, assuming
it was ever in deficit in the first place.
Global demand for the light metal slowed sharply to 3-4
percent in the first quarter from 7.3 percent last year,
according to analysts at BNP Paribas. ("Aluminium agonistes,
redux", June 19, 2015).
BNP is forecasting full-year demand growth of 5.0 percent
this year, which would be the envy of just about every other
industrial metal market.
However, in the context of the current production trends,
that is still too low to absorb all the extra aluminium being
produced, let alone sufficient to eat into all the millions of
tonnes of legacy inventory gathering dust in warehouses around
the world.
BNP is among those analysts pegging the global market in
deficit last year. But this year it is forecasting a global
surplus of 750,000 tonnes, albeit one weighted towards that weak
first quarter.
Moreover, "aluminium will certainly be in large structural
surplus in the sense that smelter capacity will remain far
greater than needed to meet demand."
THE NEXT CUTS...?
All of which suggests that the pressure is building for
producers to embark on another round of capacity closures.
Since this will almost certainly not happen in China, where
loss-making smelters are being kept afloat by local governments
fearful of losing jobs and industrial production capacity, the
axe will have to fall outside of China.
In truth, such has been the speed of the collapse in
premiums and "all-in" aluminium price that the industry once
again risks a period of over-production.
Only one major producer, Alcoa, has been actively
reassessing its portfolio.
Others are either hoping for the best or still coming to
terms with a price that has imploded so spectacularly and so
rapidly.
The problem is that after two major rounds of closures, the
first in 2009 in the wake of the financial crisis and the second
extended over 2013 and 2014, all the "easy" decisions have been
made.
The next round of cuts will be harder.
Expect producers therefore to delay as long as possible in
the hope of some price recovery.
But how will there be a sustainable price recovery if the
world is still producing too much aluminium?
Such has been this market's long-running dilemma. And one,
it seems, that will be around a while longer yet.
(Editing by William Hardy)