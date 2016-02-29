TOKYO Feb 29 Some big aluminium producers are
seeking a premium of $125-$130 per tonne from Japanese buyers
for April-June primary metal shipments, up 14 percent to 18
percent from the previous quarter, four sources involved in
pricing talks said on Monday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
For the January-March quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay
a premium of $110 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, up 22 percent from
the prior quarter.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began late last
week between Japanese buyers and miners including Rio Tinto Ltd
, Alcoa Inc and South32 Ltd, and
are expected to continue in March.
