* Global producers offer yearly contracts using quarterly
premiums
* Traders offer yearly premiums of $230 to $250 for 2013
term shipments
* Buyers willing to take up quarterly premiums due to record
fees
By Polly Yam and Melanie Burton
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Global producers of
aluminium ingots are turning away yearly premiums in favour of
quarterly pricing for 2013 term shipments to Asia, to take
advantage of spot premiums that scaled records this year,
traders said on Wednesday.
Global producers required buyers in Asia to pay premiums, or
a surcharge to secure physical metal over the cash London Metal
Exchange aluminium price, based on the quarterly main
Japan ports (MJP) premium.
The move will make the MJP premium, seen as the Asian
benchmark, and which typically reflects spot premiums, more
important than previous years.
"The aluminium market premiums have been pushed up so much
they are now a significant part of the price that is
unhedgeable. For both producers and consumers there is
significant uncertainty over where premiums will go," said
analyst Nic Brown of Natixis in London.
"It doesn't surprise me at all that they would move to
quarterly prices, because you can be a lot more confident you
are not going to get destroyed to the upside or the downside
than if you set terms for a year," he added.
Some Japanese buyers agreed a term premium of $240 per tonne
with Rio Tinto Alcan for delivery in January to March
2013, down from a record benchmark $254 to $255 for the current
quarter. The $240 premium is still more than double the $112 for
January to March this year.
International trading houses offered yearly premiums for
2013 shipments at about $230 to $250 per tonne for delivery to
Hong Kong and mainland China, traders said.
Global producers in previous years offered yearly and
half-yearly premiums for term shipments to buyers in Asia. The
yearly premiums were at around $98 to $110 to Hong Kong and
mainland China this year and about $100 to $110 in 2011.
But premiums in the spot market in Asia reached a record
above $260 per tonne in the second half of this year because of
low availability of physical metal.
RISK OF MISSING OUT ON SPOT GAINS
A source at a global producer said the company did not want
to risk setting annual premiums too low, missing out if the spot
market shot higher.
"We did not offer yearly and mid-year premiums for 2013 term
shipments. This is the first time as far as I remember," said
the source who declined to be identified as he is not authorised
to speak to the media.
Most producers wanted contracts on a floating basis and
would sign long term frame contracts based on quarterly MJP for
Asia, a trader at an international trading house in Singapore
said.
"Even the Russians want to move towards a floating basis.
But you can still find some suppliers, mostly trading houses,
willing to do fixed," he said.
The world's largest producer, Russia's Rusal,
expects to shift all its aluminium supply contracts for 2013 to
floating premiums, an official said in October.
The quarterly premium looked acceptable because few buyers
were willing to lock in record premiums for one year, given
sluggish prospects for global growth, traders said.
"Unless the premium is below $200, we would not sign any
yearly premium contracts," said a buyer in China's southern
province of Guangdong.
Spot premiums rose to records this year as much of the metal
in the global market remains locked up in financial deals,
making it difficult for manufacturers to get physical supplies.
Typically in such financial deals, traders buy physical
metal and simultaneously sell forward at a profit, while
striking a warehouse deal to store it cheaply in the interim.
LME stockpiles reached a record 5.207 million tonnes last
month. The figure was reported at 5.168 million tonnes on
Wednesday, but most of the metal is stuck in long queues at
warehouses because some firms take in more metal than they move
out.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)