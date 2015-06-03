(Repeat of June 2 column with no changes. The opinions
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 2 Aluminium premiums have gone into
meltdown.
This is no normal market correction. Rather, the collective
panic to offload metal feels more like the bursting of a
speculative bubble.
In Europe, the premium for duty unpaid aluminium has
collapsed from more than $400 per tonne over London Metal
Exchange (LME) cash at the start of January to less than $100
per tonne last month.
In Japan, the opening premium offers for third-quarter
shipments are coming in at $130-160 per tonne, compared with
$425 in the first three months of the year.
In the United States, the Midwest delivery premium as
assessed by Platts, the global energy, metals and petrochemicals
information provider, has fallen below 10 cents per lb for the
first time since 2013.
What is going on? And what will happen next?
To attempt an answer to either question requires an
understanding of what drove premiums higher in the first place
and which of those drivers might offer support going forward.
SUPER CONTANGO
Stocks financing lies at the heart of the aluminium premium
phenomenon.
And stocks financing depends on contango, the difference
between cash and forward prices on the LME.
Contango became super contango in the wake of the Global
Financial Crisis, the forward curve flexing out to the extreme
levels required to incentivise the financing and storage of
millions of tonnes of unwanted aluminium.
As recently as 2013 the LME curve structure could generate a
gross rate of return of up to 12 percent for holding aluminium
for 15 months.
That sort of return, even allowing for the cost of storage,
is eye-wateringly attractive in a world of zero interest rates.
Making it even more attractive, of course, is the fact that the
money to buy and hold all that aluminium can be borrowed at
those same zero interest rates.
Super contango did not directly cause higher premiums but it
was the foundation stone on which they grew.
As banks and trading houses rushed to capitalise on the
stocks financing trade, they reduced the amount of freely
available units, both in the physical market and, more
importantly, within the LME warehouse system.
SUPER SMART WAREHOUSERS
Which is where the second, most controversial chapter of the
premium history began.
With a large proportion of LME stocks locked down in
financing deals, those seeking to buy LME metal to join the
financing game increasingly found themselves taking delivery of
warrants for metal in Detroit.
And specifically warrants for metal in the sheds of Metro,
the LME warehousing company which dominated exchange storage in
Motown at the time.
This concentration of "free-float" warrants placed Metro in
a unique position which it wasted no time in capitalising on.
Thus began a convoluted dance between a humble warehousing
company and some of the world's largest banks, who wanted to
maximise their stocks financing return by moving metal out of
the expensive LME system to cheaper off-market storage.
The resulting bottle-neck at Detroit generated what was
initially a small organic load-out queue. It became what the LME
now terms an embedded queue when Deutsche Bank
cancelled 100,000 tonnes of aluminium one day in September 2010.
It was an unprecedentedly big cancellation of LME metal,
testimony to the fact that financiers not manufacturers were in
the driving seat of the aluminium market.
At the time the LME's stipulated minimum load-out rate was
just 1,500 tonnes. In the eyes of a warehouse operator that
meant it was the "de facto" maximum load-out rate. And in the
eyes of a warehouse operator the resulting much longer load-out
queue was gold dust.
From that moment in September 2010, Metro and its owner
Goldman Sachs industrialised the queue model, using
revenue from the rent paid by all the metal in the queue to
incentivise more metal into its sheds and devising ever more
ingenious ways of making the merry-go-round ever more effective.
Queues and premiums increased in lock-step.
Goldman has remained adamant that the correlation between
the two did not amount to causation, although the simple fact is
that anyone bidding for metal in the North American market had
to factor in the arbitrage between Metro's queue revenue and the
physical market premium.
Indeed, so obvious a money-spinner was the queue model that
Pacorini, owned by Glencore, created its own, even
longer queue at Vlissingen.
The furore over the LME queues continues to reverberate but
in the first days of January 2014 a third entirely different
chapter opened in the premium story.
SUPER SQUEEZE
The Midwest premium exploded from 12 cents per lb ($264.50
per tonne) to 20 cents ($441.00) over the first three weeks of
2014.
In doing so it broke any linkage, to use a relatively
neutral term, with load-out queues in the LME system.
What caused premiums to go super nova at the start of 2014?
The previous steady rise in premiums had opened an
ever-widening gap between LME basis price and "all-in" price. A
gap that industrial players were desperate to hedge.
U.S. banks were at the forefront of making an
over-the-counter market in aluminium premiums to service
manufacturers' needs. One at least found out the perils of being
short a physical delivery obligation without owning the physical
metal to deliver.
The resulting squeeze drove premiums exponentially higher
from what was already an unprecedentedly high base.
The premium momentum then just carried on feeding off itself
to the point that expectations of rising premiums became
embedded in stocks financing deals, in essence offering capital
appreciation as well as the fixed rate of return offered by the
forward curve.
The market's animal spirits transformed a previously
risk-free trade into a gamble that premiums would just carry on
rising.
With so many doing the same, very few seem to have realised
what would be the likely unhappy consequences of premiums
stalling and falling.
DISORDERLY UNWIND
Which is precisely what happened, first in Europe in
December 2014 and then in January this year in the U.S.
What caused the seemingly unstoppable premium machine to go
into reverse?
Much has been made of rising Chinese exports of
semi-fabricated product, some of which challenge the definition
of product relative to unwrought metal. Certainly, the flood of
metal out of China has altered physical market dynamics,
particularly in the Asian region.
But more pertinently two of the core drivers of the premium
machine have dissolved at the same time.
Firstly, the LME's increasingly aggressive campaign against
warehouse operators running the queue model has both forced the
queues down and, in the case of Metro, caused it to abandon
completely the queue generation game.
Moreover, the LME is still mulling even more draconian steps
such as capping rent in queue-affected locations, which would
likely accelerate queue decay.
Secondly, the LME contango, the foundation stone of the
whole financing game, has become ever more tenuous since the
fourth quarter of last year thanks to repeated bouts of
front-month tightness.
Financing contracts started not being rolled over, releasing
metal to the physical market and pressuring premiums lower. The
early trickle turned into an avalanche as falling premiums
themselves forced ever more metal out into the physical market.
The result has been the disorderly unwind of the past few
weeks with metal flooding out of finance deals and premiums in
free fall.
Indeed, such has been the scramble for the exit door that
premiums have now arguably undershot on the downside.
They are, for example, now well below the "value" of the two
load-out queues at Detroit and Vlissingen, which stood at $259
and $270 respectively at the end of April.
Whether either Metro or Pacorini chooses to capitalise on
that fact is a moot point, given the likely regulatory scrutiny
from the LME and regulators. But in principle the arbitrage
between premium and queue is on again.
Even more significantly, the LME contango has flexed out
again to the point that a plain vanilla financing trade is back
in the money.
The stabilisation of the European duty unpaid premium, which
has risen back above the $100-per tonne level in the last few
weeks, may be a sign of renewed appetite for stocks financing,
albeit one without any embedded premium component.
The bubble may have burst, in other words, but that doesn't
necessarily mark the end of this premium story.
Part II may just be beginning.
