(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* tmsnrt.rs/1PtnUeN
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 15 Japanese aluminium buyers are
locked in talks with producers over the level of physical
premiums to be paid for shipments in the third quarter.
The opening salvoes suggest the premium PREM-ALUM-JP will
fall slightly from the second-quarter level of $115-117 per
tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) cash prices.
nL4N18Z2L4
Wherever it settles, it will be within the $90-117 range
that has held since the third quarter of last year.
This marks a return to some sort of normality after premiums
went supernova over the course of 2014. Japanese premiums hit a
record high of $425 in the second quarter of 2015.
It's the same with physical aluminium premiums elsewhere.
The Midwest U.S. premium, as assessed by S&P Global Platts, is
currently 7.75 cents per lb ($171 per tonne), down slightly from
8.90 cents at the start of the year. The decline has been both
gradual and orderly.
That is also a far cry from the volatility of 2014 and 2015,
when the Midwest premium peaked at over $500 per tonne.
Aluminium premiums show every sign of reverting to the
relatively low, relatively stable conditions that prevailed
prior to the fireworks of the last five years.
They have, in other words, fully de-linked from the queues
to load out metal from LME warehouses.
Graphic on physical aluminium premiums:
tmsnrt.rs/1PtnUeN
ATTACKING THE QUEUES
The exact linkage between aluminium premiums and waiting
times at key LME good-delivery locations such as Detroit and the
Dutch port of Vlissingen remains a contested issue.
Aluminium users were never in any doubt that the aggressive
queue-management schemes of LME warehouse operators such as
Metro (Detroit) and Pacorini Metals (Vlissingen) were the direct
cause of the explosion in physical premiums.
Producers and warehouse owners argued that there was more
than just queues in the mix, pointing to both shifts in the
physical market, such as the steady contraction of U.S. smelting
capacity, and rampant demand for financing aluminium.
It was, after all, financiers rather than manufacturers who
were caught in the queues as they sought to move large tonnages
of metal to cheaper off-market storage.
The LME itself has always taken a cautious middle ground in
the debate, accepting queues were indeed one element, but not
necessarily the only one, in the premium explosion.
But the LME has repeatedly tweaked its rules to reduce and
eliminate queues in its warehouse network, lifting load-out
requirements, introducing a linked load-in-load-out obligation
on operators with queues and more recently moving to cap the
amount of rent payable in a queue.
The ratcheting up of these measures has largely worked.
There is now only one load-out queue for aluminium in the
system.
THE LAST QUEUE
As of the end of last month the queue to get aluminium out
of warehouses operated by Pacorini Metals at Vlissingen stood at
336 days.
It has flexed considerably wider over the last couple of
months from just 116 days at the end of February.
That's down to the shuffling of metal in reaction to spread
tightness on the LME's aluminium contract over the course of
February and March.
Vlissingen received 120,325 tonnes of fresh warranting
activity in those two months, all of it flowing into Pacorini
warehouses. At the same time 174,150 tonnes of aluminium was
re-warranted, reducing the amount of metal in the load-out
queue.
That pattern reversed once the spread tightness passed, the
Dutch port seeing 656,000 tonnes of aluminium cancellations over
the second half of March and April, all of them acting to lift
load-out times again.
Vlissingen now holds 944,725 tonnes of aluminium, of which
756,325 tonnes, or 80 percent of the total, is in the form of
cancelled warrants awaiting load-out.
The key take-away from all this toing and froing, however,
is that there has been minimal impact on physical premium
levels.
That may reflect a change of operating model by warehouse
operators in reaction to the LME's increasingly draconian
measures.
Consider, for example, the other queue at Detroit, which has
somewhat mysteriously disappeared over the last two months.
Detroit currently holds 189,825 tonnes of LME-registered
aluminium, of which 154,200 tonnes is in the form of cancelled
warrants.
The LME's most recent monthly report detailing stocks by
operator showed Metro holding 153,375 tonnes (all metals) at the
end of May, by some margin the largest concentration in the
city. Of that total all but 350 tonnes was in the form of
cancelled warrants.
Quite evidently, Metro still has a lot of aluminium sitting
in its sheds, most if not all of it in the form of cancelled
warrants but certainly enough to form a load-out queue.
But as of the end of last month there was no queue at
Detroit, according to the LME.
The only plausible inference is that the owners of that
cancelled aluminium haven't allocated delivery times to collect
their metal.
Which suggests some sort of rental deal has been struck with
the warehouse operator. That would be in stark contrast to the
days when those in the queue would be forced to pay the maximum
rental charge.
Queues, it seems, are no longer the only revenue metric when
it comes to warehousing LME-registered aluminium.
A HEDGEABLE FUTURE
So is that it? Will premiums revert to their previous rather
boring pre-queue norm, immensely important for physical buyers
and sellers the world over but with only marginal influence on
the "all-in" aluminium price?
Not quite because it is clear that it is not just warehouse
operators who have changed their behaviour.
The new aluminium premium contracts launched by CME in
response to manufacturers' distress about the widening
disconnect between LME basis and "all-in" price are flourishing.
The Midwest U.S. contract <0#AUP:>, for example, has already
notched up 740,175 tonnes of trading in the first five months of
this year.
Proof that the market has started to hedge its exposure to
the physical premium despite the relative calm of the last few
quarters.
And these contracts may yet prove to be valuable tools
because the entire aluminium market is adjusting to life after
the queues.
LME stocks are still steadily falling. Off-market inventory
is almost certainly rising.
As these two trends play out, the aluminium market is
becoming more opaque, which means that a physical squeeze,
whatever its origins, may be hard to spot in advance.
At least if it does materialise at some future date,
manufacturers now have a ready-made tool-kit to handle the
consequences.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)