By Andy Home
LONDON, June 12 Aluminium is still the star of
the London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals complex, up by over
12 percent on the start of the year.
After recording a two-year high of $1,981 per tonne in
March, LME three-month metal has eased slightly but is
largely holding its ground around the $1,900 level.
Compare and contrast with the likes of copper and zinc, both
of which have wilted on growing concerns about renewed slowdown
in China's construction and manufacturing sectors.
Aluminium is taking a different cue from China, pinning its
hopes on what Beijing calls "supply-side reform" to force
production cuts in the world's largest producer.
The money men are largely keeping the faith with this
narrative, holding a net long position LME-AH-MNET of 167,725
contracts as of June 1. That's down from a peak of more than
200,000 contracts at the end of March, but still high by
historical standards, which means since the LME introduced its
positioning reports in July 2014.
But should fund managers be worried by indications of
softness in the physical market?
Graphic on Japanese quarterly premiums:
JAPAN PREMIUM FALLS
Japanese buyers are in the process of concluding deals for
shipments in the third quarter at a premium of $119 per tonne
over LME cash prices.
That's down from $128 per tonne for second-quarter shipments
and marks the end of a broader bounce in premiums over the first
half of this year.
The drop in Japanese premiums is surprising given a double
dose of production disruption in Australia, a key supplier to
the Asian market.
Output in the "Oceania" region, which denotes Australia plus
the Tomago smelter in New Zealand, slumped by more than 12
percent in the first four months of this year, according to the
International Aluminium Institute.
That reflects one outage and one capacity curtailment.
The Portland smelter in the state of Victoria was badly
impacted by a power outage in December last year. It lost around
two-thirds of its 300,000-tonne per year operating capacity and
has only just managed to restore around half of that. Full
production is only likely in August, according to majority owner
and operator Alcoa.
Rio Tinto's majority-owned Boyne smelter in the
state of Queensland has trimmed production by around 15 percent
or 80,000 tonnes this year after failing to get a sufficiently
competitive power supply contract.
The scare in the last few days about shipments from the
Qatalum smelter in Qatar, another supplier to the Asian region,
probably came too late to impact the Q3 premium negotiations.
But it may not have mattered much anyway.
LME STOCKS FEED SUPPLY
Every indication is that the Asian region is well-supplied,
if not oversupplied.
In part this is down to the steady flow of metal out of the
LME warehouse system.
LME headline aluminium inventory fell by almost 700,000
tonnes last year and it is already down by more than that this
year.
Although the unwind of structural load-out queues at the
Dutch port of Vlissingen is a key driver of falling stocks, a
lot of the recent aluminium activity has taken place at
good-delivery locations in Asia. There have been "flash" queues
at Busan in South Korea and Port Klang in Malaysia in recent
months.
And only a part of what has been withdrawn from the LME has
gone anywhere near a downstream aluminium processor.
Significant tonnages have been moved to the United States to
capitalise on what were higher premiums in that market place.
That trade appears to have lost momentum as the Midwest
premium has slipped from its first-quarter highs above 10
cents-per-lb ($220 per tonne) to a current 8.5 cents, basis the
CME's premium contract.
Which leaves a lot of ex-LME metal sitting in off-market
sheds in the Asian region and being drip-fed into the physical
market as stocks financing deals expire.
If this were the only pressure point on regional premiums,
aluminium bulls wouldn't have much to worry about.
The dynamics behind the LME stocks declines are well
understood and this is ultimately no more than a geographical
distribution of what everyone knew was already there.
CHINESE EXPORTS CRANK BACK UP
A more worrying development is what appears to be a new
surge in Chinese exports of semi-manufactured products
("semis").
The preliminary snapshot of May's trade figures showed
aggregate exports of unwrought aluminium and semis rising to
460,000 tonnes from 430,000 tonnes in April.
April's exports of semis products at 380,000 tonnes were the
largest monthly tally since November 2015 and the implication is
that, barring an unlikely burst in exports of either metal or
alloy, they rose further in May.
It's not an entirely surprising outcome given lots of
evidence China's giant aluminium machine is cranking back up
again.
The official figures supplied by the China Nonferrous Metals
Industry Association show national production rising by 12.5
percent in the first four months of this year. There are plenty
of analysts who think even that growth rate looks too slow.
As ever when China generates more aluminium than it can use
itself, exports of semis act as a pressure valve.
The impact this time around, however, might be accentuated
by the fact that China's outbound flows have shifted shape from
Trade Code 7604 (bars, rods and profiles) to Code 7606 (plate,
sheet and strip).
Exports of 7604 have in the past been inflated by a
significant flow of what the market has dubbed "fake" semis to
Vietnam. This material has been on a world tour but is now back
in Vietnam, still not in danger of going anywhere near the
global supply chain.
The fear is that this latest surge in Chinese exports, by
contrast, is bona fide product that will have an immediate
displacement effect on regional physical market dynamics.
TENSION
There is a tension building between the bull narrative of
future Chinese production cuts and the current acceleration in
exports.
Make no mistake. The prospect of significant aluminium
production capacity being closed by Chinese policy-makers is an
unprecedented supply side shock for aluminium, even if the scale
of the threat is still very hard to determine.
But the drop in Japanese premiums suggests that physical
availability is growing, not diminishing. And it will continue
doing so as long as China pumps out more semis into the world
market.
Bulls aren't panicking yet. That much is evident from the
LME price. But they may want to keep a close eye on China's
export flows over the coming few months.
(Editing by Edmund Blair)