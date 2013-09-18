(Corrects attribution of quote in paragraph 13)
* Fewer fixed term supply deals to be concluded
* Consumers bet warehouse overhaul will knock premiums
* Producers warn of further smelter shutdowns
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Sept 18 The world's top aluminium
producers and consumers are at loggerheads over the thorny issue
of what price, or premium, should be paid to secure metal
deliveries, and will conclude fewer fixed term supply deals this
year, industry sources said.
Producers Rusal , Alcoa and Rio
Tinto were in Geneva on Wednesday for an
industry conference that also marks the start of annual supply
negotiations with aluminium consumers.
But unlike in recent years, top consumers like Novelis
and Rexam have a strong hand to play thanks to
U.S. regulatory scrutiny into claims big banks and trade houses
artificially inflated aluminium premiums by building backlogs at
London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses.
The scrutiny comes alongside a proposed overhaul of
warehouse practices on the LME, which has already helped knock
European spot aluminium premiums down some 20 percent off a June
record high near $300 a tonne.
"Premiums have started to come down and we hope that
continues but we don't expect a major fall in levels. We haven't
signed any term deals. We won't be fixing," Alex Jennings, chief
purchasing officer for Rexam, told Reuters at the conference.
He added, however, that talks were ongoing.
In a bid to tackle year-long aluminium warehouse backlogs
blamed for inflating premiums, the LME has proposed that as of
next April, warehouse companies with wait times of over 100 days
must load out more metal than they take in.
The proposal will be voted on this October, but industry
players expect it to be approved given all the U.S. regulatory
scrutiny, and given the LME is itself a co-defendant in private
U.S. lawsuits brought on by consumers.
"If anything, the risk is that the (LME rule) change may be
more substantive, and there's no doubt it will have a bearing on
premiums - who would want to commit with all this uncertainty
hanging over the market," said Macquarie analyst Duncan Hobbs.
Premiums are paid over the LME cash price to cover
physical delivery costs, but they also reflect changes in
supply-demand dynamics, like increased metal availability as a
result of reduced backlogs at LME warehouses.
PRODUCER PAIN
Falls in premiums, if they are accompanied by sustained
weakness in LME prices, could erode already razor thin
producer margins and force smelter shutdowns.
Macquarie's Hobbs said that with LME prices averaging just
below $1,800 a tonne in the current quarter, several producers
could be in the red if prices stay depressed and premiums fall
by more than $25 a tonne.
"It (falling premiums) puts some of the marginal smelters in
an even more difficult situation. Some smelters in Q4 may come
into more trouble," Oliver Bell, executive vice president,
rolled products, at Hydro, said at the conference
He said Rusal had already cut 350,000 tonnes of production
compared with last year, and shut three smelters.
One of the few remaining bargaining chips is the fact that
Japanese buyers have reportedly been offered a premium of $250 a
tonne for October-December shipments, unchanged from the
previous quarter.
The final term premium is expected to be settled slightly
below this level, but producers still hope the relatively high
number will help influence fixed term supply deals in Europe or
the U.S.
They will have a tough time convincing consumers who, if
they sign long term supply deals, will probably insist on
flexible terms this year such as index-linked floating premiums.
"The irony is that it was producers pushing for floating
prices last year because they knew that prices would go higher.
Now it's exactly the opposite situation and consumers are
pushing for them," a Europe-based trader said.
"It won't be easy for the producers to persuade them to
change their minds."
