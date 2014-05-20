* Duty-paid aluminium premiums at $380-400/T in Europe
* Consumers buying hand-to-mouth
* LME's next steps in warehouse reform eyed
(Adds details, quotes)
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, May 20 Costs, or premiums, to obtain
physical aluminium in Europe's spot market rose to record highs
this week as tight supply prompted consumers to scramble for
material, traders said on Tuesday.
Premiums, paid over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash
prices, have been trading at $380 to $400 a tonne this
week for duty-paid material, traders said.
Persistent appetite for financing deals backed by aluminium
supplies and logjams in releasing metal from storage have kept
supplies tight, while the LME battles to push through reforms
aimed at freeing up metal stuck in queues at its warehouses.
Traders said consumers were buying small volumes to meet
immediate needs and were not committing to larger quantities due
to uncertainty about the short-term outlook for prices.
"The fact is that people are living hand-to-mouth in
anticipation of this (rise in premiums) disappearing. But the
way things are at the moment, I don't see that happening," a
physical aluminium trader said.
At current levels premiums have risen more than 30 percent
since the start of this year, and traders said a recovery in
European demand could spur consumers to replenish stocks for the
second half.
Traders said a widening contango curve, where futures prices
trade at a premium to cash prices, was encouraging the renewal
of financing deals that use aluminium as collateral, which
further reduces availability of the metal.
Vast amounts of aluminium are locked up in financing deals,
in which investors borrow money at low rates to buy physical
aluminium, strike a warehouse deal to store it cheaply and sell
it forward immediately at a profit.
The aluminium cash contract is trading at a $41.50 discount
to three-month prices, compared with a $30.50 discount in early
April, which was at a 10-month low. CMAL0-3
"With the wide contango, I see no reason why people should
consider getting rid of the metal. They will hold on to it and
keep things tight," another aluminium trader said.
The market is likely to keep a close eye on how the LME
proceeds with proposed reforms to its warehousing rules, which
were scuppered by a legal setback days before it was expected to
come into force.
The LME said last week it had permission to appeal against a
court ruling that halted the proposed reform. A successful
appeal could allow the world's biggest marketplace for
industrial metals to carry through with its planned reforms.
Traders said any signs indicating that the reforms could go
ahead are likely to put downward pressure on aluminium premiums.
(editing by Jane Baird)