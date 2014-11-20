(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Nov 19 The splintering of the global
aluminium price is becoming ever more acute.
Physical premiums on both sides of the Atlantic have just
sailed through the $500 per tonne level, widening the disconnect
between the global reference price set on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) and the "all-in" price paid by manufacturers.
There is accumulating evidence that first-stage aluminium
users, who have up to now taken the unhedgeable premium pain,
are looking to pass it down the supply chain to their own
customers.
If they do, what was once considered a temporary aberration
risks becoming embedded throughout the aluminium industry.
The LME is racing to catch up with its U.S. competitor CME
Group in offering premium contracts, a potentially valuable
hedging tool but one that may act to cement the fracturing of
the previous pricing model.
And all the time the premiums keep rising. Why? And what
will halt this seemingly unstoppable premium machine?
IN THE BEGINNING THERE WAS DETROIT
Aluminium manufacturers have blamed the LME's warehousing
network for causing premiums to rise. The exchange has in turn
pointed to the extraordinary combination of financial crash in
2008-2009 and the subsequent period of negative real interest
rates.
What's not in doubt is that huge amounts of unwanted metal
flowed into LME warehouses, particularly in Detroit, at the end
of the last decade as financial crisis became manufacturing
crisis.
That transformed the LME forward aluminium curve into "super
contango", attracting the attention of stocks financiers, who
realised they could earn a return by buying spot and selling
forward. "Free" QE money both facilitated the trade and, by
obliterating any positive return in fixed-income markets,
incentivised it.
The main cost of what LME veterans still call the
cash-and-carry business is storage. LME rent rates are much
higher than off-exchange costs, so it was no surprise that there
was a collective rush to move metal out of LME sheds.
A delivery system designed to handle industrial-scale flows
couldn't cope with the load-out requirements of financiers, who
were dealing in the hundreds of thousands of tonnes.
Metro, the LME warehousing operator that found itself in the
eye of this aluminium storm in Detroit, decided to capitalise on
its good fortune of being in the right place at the right time
by using the rental income from its load-out queue to bid for
more metal.
The more metal that flowed in, the more metal that was
hoovered up by financiers, who then cancelled it with a view to
moving it to cheaper sheds elsewhere in the city. The load-out
queue grew and grew, a virtuous circle for Metro, a vicious
circle for anyone else trying to buy physical aluminium.
It was inevitable that such a great money-making scheme
would attract the attention of bigger players. Goldman Sachs
snapped up Metro in 2010 and finessed the revolving-door
warehousing strategy. Glencore, one of the power players in the
aluminium market, bought its own LME warehousing operator,
Pacorini, and rapidly built its own load-out queue at the Dutch
port of Vlissingen.
Whatever the disputed drivers of the original disconnect
between LME basis price and premium, the linkage between
lengthening queues and rising premiums was indisputable.
It seemed logical then that if the LME could reduce the
queues, premiums would fall.
Logical but, with hindsight, wrong.
THE INVISIBLE FLOOR
The LME's new load-in-load-out formula has brought to an end
the revolving-door warehouse model. Even though it only comes
into effect next February, both Metro and Pacorini have
preemptively changed their behaviour.
The load-out queue at Vlissingen has been trending lower,
now at 637 calendar days, compared with 748 at the end of April.
That at Detroit has been capped at around 700 days in recent
months and should now start falling, given there is hardly any
metal left there to cancel.
Premiums, it follows, should have topped out, if load-out
queues were the primary driver.
But they haven't, as the graphic below shows.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on U.S. physical premiums vs Detroit queue:
link.reuters.com/jub53w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The premium for Midwest delivery as assessed by Platts, a
leading global energy, metals and petrochemicals information
provider, currently stands at 23.5 cents per lb, equivalent to
$518 per tonne. The cost of getting metal out of Detroit,
factoring in the length of queue, the corresponding rent and the
load-out charge, is $382 per tonne.
The physical premium, in other words, has itself
disconnected from the queue "premium".
That doesn't mean that the queues are not still in the mix.
It's just that they have changed from primary driver of rising
premiums to invisible floor.
There is still a "hard" arbitrage between getting metal out
of the LME system and the physical market, even if it is not
currently profitable.
PHYSICAL DRIVERS
But, quite evidently, other factors are now driving physical
premiums over and above anything that could be explained by the
length of LME load-out queues.
And, in many ways, they are the traditional drivers of
physical premiums, reflecting both the cost of delivering metal
to a manufacturer's yard and the nuances of regional
supply-demand dynamics.
Right now, for example, at a very local level trucking rates
are rising in the United States, increasing the costs of
delivery.
At a regional level, the United States and Europe are
evolving into ever deeper deficit markets, reflecting the
closure of smelter capacity over the last few years.
Annualised primary aluminium production in North America has
fallen from 5.9 million tonnes at the end of 2007 to a current
4.5 million tonnes.
Consumption is booming and the United States is sucking in
ever greater quantities of imported metal. And, because
traditional sources of supply such as South America have also
seen smelter capacity slashed, those imports are coming from
ever further afield.
Imports from both Russia and the Middle East, in particular,
are rising but the freight is significantly higher, directly
impacting the cost of physical delivery.
Physical premiums, in other words, are reflecting what they
are supposed to reflect, just off a higher base.
That's one half of the pricing disconnect.
The other is the LME basis price, which remains low at least
in part due to the hedge short position associated with
financing all the stock overhang, both that still in the LME
system and that now being stored outside it.
The stocks financing trade is still profitable, even if the
returns are much diminished from the days of "super contango".
Some 1.77 million tonnes of aluminium have left the LME
system this year and most of it hasn't gone anywhere near an
industrial buyer. After all, that was why the metal was queuing
in the first place, to be shifted to lower-cost storage which
would make financing it more profitable.
Physical premiums are also about pricing accessibility of
metal. And while they have risen because of rising import and
transportation costs, the simple fact is that much of the metal
in the United States and Europe is still locked down in
financing deals.
It is no more accessible to a spot physical buyer than when
it was sitting in an LME load-out queue.
UNSTOPPABLE?
So what can stop premiums rising further and will aluminium
pricing revert to its previous simple state or forever be
fractured into two parts?
The currently active combination of physical market drivers
is unlikely to change any time soon, given the tectonic
migration of aluminium production away from the United States
and Europe.
The LME queues will fall and in theory the floor price of
premiums will fall with them. But this is going to be a long,
long process and one that will remain highly sensitive to
warehouse behaviour. There remains plenty of wiggle-room in the
LME's new rules for queues to be stabilised at a high level.
Any normalisation of interest rates, the bedrock of the
stocks financing trade, is also going to be a long, long
process.
The U.S. Federal Reserve may be preparing to start lifting
rates, but it has signalled it will be a gradual incremental
process. Central banks in both Europe and Japan are moving in
the opposite direction, suggesting that "free money" in one form
or another is going to be with us for a good time yet.
Changes in the shape of the LME forward curve may pose a
more immediate challenge to the stocks financiers, particularly
given an increased tendency of the front part of the curve to
flip from contango into backwardation.
But that only affects new financing deals not existing ones,
where the profit has already been realised on paper.
Volatility in the premium itself may cause an unwind of
financing deals, given it has become the main unknown in the
trade.
But an unknown that is already hedgeable on the CME and will
from the second quarter of next year, be hedgeable on the LME.
It would be ironic if a measure intended to serve the
interests of industrial users actually serves to cement the
disconnect that has caused them so much anguish in the first
place.
Maybe, it will take a combination of all these factor to
stop the premium machine. But it doesn't look as if it's going
to happen tomorrow. Or the day after that.
And in the interim the market will keep evolving.
The history of the premium itself is one of evolution. Metro
had no idea when it first came up with the idea of using rental
from its load-out queue to lure more metal into its sheds that
it would trigger such a fundamental split in the aluminium
industry's pricing model.
But that's what's happened.
And as high premiums have become the new normal, players are
evolving their own ways of adapting to that reality, whether it
be passing through the premium to end-users or learning how to
hedge it.
The premiums can't keep rising forever. But that doesn't
mean to say that there will be a return to how things were
before. Every day that passes makes that more unlikely.
