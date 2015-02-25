(Repeats Feb. 24 column. The opinions expressed here are those
By Andy Home
By Andy Home
LONDON Feb 24 Non-Chinese aluminium production
was unchanged in January, according to the latest figures from
the International Aluminium Institute (IAI).
Producers, it might be inferred, are still holding the line
in terms of keeping capacity off-line in the face of low prices
and historical stocks overhang.
Their continued discipline is a subject of much market
conjecture, although the fear of restarts waxes and wanes with
the price.
A combination of lower London Metal Exchange (LME) basis
price and softer physical premiums, particularly in
Europe, has seen the all-in price slide back to just
above $2,100 per tonne from over $2,450 as recently as November.
That should, it follows, deter anyone from breaking ranks.
But current regional production dynamics are more complex
than a simple linear reflection of price.
New plants are ramping up even as older ones shutter up.
Others are waiting in the wings. Capacity has already been
restarted and expanded in Western Europe.
And all the while China, where production is still trending
steeply higher, is pumping out exports and undermining the
price impact of others' self-discipline.
*******************************************************
Graphic on changes in regional production:
link.reuters.com/kem24w
*******************************************************
SHUTDOWNS AND RESTARTS
The chart above, showing the change in annualised production
in January compared with a year earlier, captures some of those
divergent dynamics.
Aluminium output in Latin America, for example, has still
been steadily falling over the last year, largely due to
continued contraction in Brazil, once the region's largest
producer.
Indeed, the last announced mothballing of an aluminium
smelter was that of the small Ouro Preto smelter owned by
Novelis in October. Novelis attributed the decision to
close in part on "systemic issues affecting the entire primary
aluminum industry in Brazil impacting cost of operations and
overall competitiveness."
Annualised production in Africa, Oceania and North America
was also lower year-on-year in January but to a lesser extent
because the impact of previous shutdowns is now starting to
fade.
In Western Europe, by contrast, annualised run-rates have
been creeping higher. January's output was 212,000 tonnes higher
than a year ago due to a combination of restarts and expansions.
Each tells its own story, although the underlying theme is
achieving viable power costs in a region of high electricity
prices.
Norway's Hydro, for example, benefits from the
fact, as the name implies, it is the country's second-largest
generator of hydroelectric power.
It is restarting 50,000 tonnes per year of capacity at its
Sunndal smelter, although the additional production will be
offset by a reduction in remelt (scrap) activity. The change in
primary metal output shows up in the IAI's figures, while the
offsetting change in remelt doesn't.
German operator Trimet, meanwhile, has swooped on the Voerde
plant in Germany and the Saint-Jean smelter in
France, saving both from what looked like imminent closure.
Production at Saint-Jean has just been raised back up to
nameplate capacity of 145,000 tonnes per year from under 100,000
tonnes.
Trimet's strategy for resurrecting doomed aluminium
facilities appears to derive from a combination of rejigged
power supply deals and a shift of output focus to products from
commodity-grade metal.
The cost of power is a key determinant of an aluminium
smelter's profitability and the ability to navigate Europe's
fractured tariff matrix explains why Klesch is planning on
reactivating the Aldel plant in the Netherlands this year.
Western European production has probably bottomed out.
Those smelters who have survived the last few years are now
more likely to maximise capacity than shutter again. Hydro is
even planning a new 75,000-tonne per year pilot plant using new
technology with start-up pencilled in for 2017.
SHIFTING PRODUCTION
Still, a couple of hundred thousand tonnes of restarted
capacity is not going to make much impact in a 50-million tonne
global market, particularly if that output is in the form of
products.
More worrying would be a systemic reactivation of capacity
at the two non-Chinese giants, namely Alcoa and UC Rusal
.
Alcoa had around 665,000 tonnes of annual capacity idled at
the end of last year.
Rusal has idled four of its Russian smelters and cut
run-rates at five others. Group production last year was 3.601
million tonnes, a reduction of 256,000 tonnes from 2013 and of
572,000 tonnes from 2012.
Each has adopted a market-leader stance, claiming to lead
from the front in terms of correcting the production excesses of
the past.
Behind the rhetoric, though, is a more Darwinian instinct to
achieve a more competitive position on the global cost curve.
Alcoa, for instance, has shifted a significant part of its
production profile from the higher-cost U.S. to the low-cost
Middle East.
Its new Ma'aden smelter in Saudi Arabia is a core part of
that strategy. The plant produced 600,000 tonnes of aluminium
last year, almost as much as the idled capacity elsewhere in the
company's portfolio. The smelter has been operating at full
740,000-tonne per year capacity since the middle of last year.
Ma'aden has been a key driver in the explosive growth in
Gulf production over the last year with annualised output rising
by 850,000 tonnes in the year through January.
Rusal has a similar option in the form of its Boguchansk
smelter, part of a joint venture with RusHydro. The 3,000-MW
hydro plant component was officially completed in December last
year.
The timing of the start-up of the associated 600,000-tonne
per year smelter is still up in the air. It was supposed to
happen last year. It may happen this year, according to Russian
media reports.
Rusal, though, said in its 2014 operating results its
production this year would be flat on last year.
PRODUCERS DILEMMA
Rusal's call on starting up Boguchansk will likely be
determined by a combination of domestic and international
considerations.
Neither is likely to be a function purely of price.
Domestic pressures will come from its joint venture partner,
its lender, VEB bank, and ultimately the Russian government.
International pressure will come from the potential loss of
market share to Chinese exports.
China's January production figures are not out yet due to
the Lunar New Year holidays.
They may be up or down on December. The figures tend to be
extremely volatile on a monthly basis. But the trend is not.
Production is still trending clearly higher, up 9 percent last
year. So too are exports of fabricated products, up 19 percent
last year.
The continued flow of surplus metal out of China, albeit in
semi-manufactured form, is one element depressing prices,
particularly physical premiums in the Asian market.
The dilemma for major non-Chinese producers is whether they
are losing market share to Chinese players, many of whom are
benefitting from subsidies in the form of lower power tariffs.
Reactivating shuttered capacity or starting up new capacity
might seem highly risky given the continued low-price
environment.
But then OPEC choosing not to cut its own production to
defend oil market share might also look foolhardy given the pain
of low oil prices.
Basis the current all-in price, no idled aluminium
production should be restarted.
But it already is being restarted in Europe. And it is being
actively shifted to new plants in lower-cost regions such as the
Gulf or, potentially, Siberia.
Global aluminium production trends are a function of many
moving parts. Outright price is only one of them.
