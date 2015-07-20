(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, July 20 If you're wondering why
aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) are
hovering around six-year lows, you need look no further than the
latest production report from the International Aluminium
Institute (IAI).
While the market is waiting for producers to respond to the
gloomy price environment by cutting back more production, the
IAI figures show them doing precisely the opposite.
Global output grew by 10.3 percent in the first half of this
year, the fastest rate of growth since 2010, when many smelters
were reactivating capacity idled during the depths of the global
financial crisis.
To be fair, some producers such as Alcoa have been
trimming back higher-cost production but their efforts have been
swamped by the aluminium production juggernaut that is China.
With growth of 18 percent in the first half of this year,
China now accounts for a staggering 56 percent of global
production.
The dominance of China over the global production chain
seems set to grow further over the coming years.
That promises little short-term relief to producers just
about everywhere else, but it also puts a longer-term
question-mark over the security of supply in a metal that is
still gaining market share in key manufacturing sectors such as
automotive.
*******************************************************
Graphic on H1 2015 production by region:
link.reuters.com/vew25w
Graphic on production in China and the RoW:
link.reuters.com/wew25w
*******************************************************
A WORLD OF TWO HALVES
China isn't the only country ramping up new capacity this
year.
The regional breakdown of first-half production trends shows
that output of aluminium actually rose fastest elsewhere in
Asia.
India, in particular, seems to be taking over from the Gulf
as the driver of higher output outside of China.
Vedanta Resources is currently ramping up two
plants, the 325,000-tonne per year Korba II smelter and the
first 312,500-tonne per year potline of the Jharsaguda II
smelter. The latter is designed eventually to produce 1.25
million tonnes per year.
But elsewhere production is either plateauing, in the case
of the Gulf and Europe, or falling, most dramatically in Latin
America as a result of what looks like the terminal decline of
Brazil's once mighty aluminium production base.
And then there is China.
The IAI, or rather the China Nonferrous Metals Industry
Association, which supplies the IAI with Chinese production
figures, has revised higher its estimate of output in the first
five months of this year.
But in truth that only accentuated the already strong
underlying trend of accelerating output growth. Annual
production growth exceeded 20 percent in both May and June.
Even China can't consume aluminium at that sort of rate.
Alcoa, in its Q2 financials presentation, forecast Chinese
consumption to grow by more than 9 percent this year, a figure
that would be positive for any metal other than aluminium.
MORE PRODUCTION, MORE EXPORTS
There is nothing to suggest any imminent change of direction
within China's giant aluminium smelter sector.
A new generation of bigger, lower-cost smelters is coming on
stream in the northwestern province of Xinjiang.
Production in Xinjiang has mushroomed from just 64,000
tonnes in 2008 to 4.8 million tonnes in 2014, more than last
year's entire North American output, according to analysts at
CRU.
Not only are Xinjiang producers bringing more capacity on
line this year, but several of them still have bold expansion
plans which could take output to over 9 million tonnes by 2019,
CRU says in a piece of research titled "Will smelters in
Xinjiang continue to expand capacity?"
CRU's answer appears to be yes, given the simple fact that
these are some of the lowest-cost plants in the world thanks to
captive coal-based sources of power, the single most important
cost input in the smelting process.
"If Xinjiang continues to expand, and if the market is to
get back into balance, marginal cost producers in southwest
China will need to close their operations," CRU argues, noting
that "the smelters in Guangxi, Guizhou, Sichuan and Henan
without captive power plants are most vulnerable."
But older smelters are too often given survival life-lines
by local governments unwilling to see such important sources of
employment and industrial output close.
The result is a chronically oversupplied domestic market,
which relies on exports of semi-manufactured products as an
escape valve.
Some of those "products" are not products at all, Alcoa
recently highlighting the flow of "fake semis" into the
international market-place.
But most of them are legitimate products which are
displacing non-Chinese demand for Western production.
The collapse of physical premiums in the West might, it has
been argued, reduce the attractiveness of such exports. However,
Chinese prices have also been falling with the Shanghai Futures
Exchange price consistently underperforming the LME price for at
least a year or so.
The mechanics of China continuing to produce too much
aluminium look too hard wired for now to expect anything other
than continuing domestic oversupply. The resulting domestic
price weakness seems set to continue and as long as it does,
metal exports in product form are unlikely to stop or even drop.
BAD NEWS
That's very bad news for non-Chinese producers, who face the
unpalatable prospect of cutting their own output further only to
see any resulting gap filled by Chinese supply -- a process that
would of course lead to China taking an ever greater share of
global supply.
And that may turn out to be bad news for consumers as well.
The current combination of too much production, too much
legacy stock and weak prices is of course beneficial to
consumers, particularly in terms of aluminium's price advantage
relative to other raw materials.
But how would they feel if China's dominance of primary
aluminium production just carries on growing?
China, after all, is not the stable producer that it might
appear to be.
Too many aluminium smelters are consuming too much power in
a country chronically short of power.
Even those new smelters in Xinjiang have a problem. They may
have the captive power, but they don't have the bauxite to make
the alumina to make the metal.
For that matter, China as a whole doesn't have sufficient
raw materials to supply its smelter system, which is why it has
historically imported large amounts of the bauxite from
Indonesia and, after that country's ban on exports, from
Malaysia.
The inefficiencies of China's aluminium production sector
are masked by the patchwork of subsidies to loss-making plants,
whether in the form of off-balance-sheet loans or capped power
rates.
Those inefficiencies are currently depressing global prices.
One day, however, they may generate a supply shock that the West
would have no cushion against because by that stage too much of
its own capacity will have been closed.
An unlikely scenario? Possibly, but one that comes into
sharper focus as China's share of global production increases
with each passing month.
(Editing by Mark Potter)