DUBAI May 12 Rio Tinto Alcan <RIOXXA.UL], the mining giant's aluminium business, expects a global deficit in the aluminum market in 2015 despite good figures in the first quarter, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CRU Aluminium industry conference in Dubai CEO Alf Barios said he expected a pick up in demand in China.

He also said he expected demand to grow by four percent per year and sees price volatility continuing in the short term while inventory levels by 2020 should fall to nine weeks from the current 12 weeks. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)