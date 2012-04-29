MOSCOW, April 29 Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's
Basic Element said on Sunday it had agreed a $1 billion
cooperation deal with China's state-owned North Industries
Corporation (Norinco) that will include construction of a
rolling mill in Russia for metal production.
The deal will also allow the world's largest aluminium
producer Rusal, which is majority owned by Basic
Element's subsidiary En+Group, to expand its aluminium exports
to China by selling to North United Aluminium, a joint venture
between Rusal and Norinco, Basic Element said in a statement.
Rusal will also consider an option to buy Norinco-made anode
production equipment for its Taishet aluminium smelter which is
under construction in East Siberia, the statement said.
The announcement coincides with a visit to Russia by Chinese
Vice Premier Li Keqiang, who is expected to succeed Wen Jiabao
as premier early next year.
"Basic Element (BasEl) and Norinco plan to boost the value
of their ... cooperation to over $1 billion," the statement
said. The rolling mill will be built on the premises of
En+Group's metal plant at Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, it said.
"This agreement represents another step forward in the
development of our economic relations with China, one of the
most strategically important markets for Russia," Deripaska was
quoted as saying in the statement.
Rusal is the world's largest aluminium maker, producing
about 4 million tonnes of aluminium and 8 million tons of
alumina last year.
