* PPS buys aluminium from Australia, India
* Premiums way down from last purchases
* Underscores impact of swelling supply
(Adds detail)
By Brian Kim
SEOUL, April 15 South Korea's Public Procurement
Service (PPS) paid a premium of $223 per tonne in its latest
aluminium tender, almost a third less than a month ago,
highlighting an accelerating collapse in global premiums as
supply swells.
PPS's purchase of 2,000 tonnes of Australian aluminium for
shipment by July 20 marked a sharp drop from its last purchase
at a $315 per tonne premium for the origin in March.
The state-run procurement agency also said on its website on
Wednesday (www.g2b.go.kr) that it had bought another
2,000 tonnes of Indian aluminium for the same shipment at a $209
per tonne premium via tender, also down from its last purchase
at a $308 per tonne premium. Both tenders closed on Tuesday.
The two tenders come amid a flood of supply in Asia, which
is likely to speed a downturn in global premiums, a delivery
surcharge paid on top of London Metal Exchange prices to obtain
metal.
Asia has seen a particularly steep drop from record highs,
due to its proximity to China, which has stepped up exports of
semi-manufactured products, although exports dipped last month.
A searing record run for premiums over the past two years
has helped many producers stay afloat during years of low
aluminium prices. The steep drop will ramp pressure on producers
to cut capacity.
Aluminium maker Alcoa Inc said last month it would
shut its only remaining smelter in Brazil, as part of a wider
move to curtail expensive capacity.
Surplus stock has also been seen in Japan where aluminium
stocks held at three major ports climbed for a 12th month to hit
a record peak at the end of March due to a high level of imports
and slow housing sector demand.
Faced with high stocks and a supply surplus, aluminium
prices have lost about 17 percent since their high in
August 2014.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Writing
by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)