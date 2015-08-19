(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON Aug 19 Aluminium touched a new six-year
low of $1,549.50 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on
Tuesday.
All part of the ongoing collapse in industrial metal prices
as the market collectively downgrades its views on China.
Aluminium's prospects look particularly bleak given a
backdrop of high legacy stocks and structural over capacity in
China, which is pumping out ever more surplus metal into the
international market in the form of semi-fabricated products.
"Aluminium producers face the longest period of pain in a
generation" was how analysts at Goldman Sachs summed up the
sector's prospects in a research note last week. They target a
three- and six-month price of $1,500 per tonne and a 12-month
price of $1,550 per tonne.
While the bank's super bearish view of copper attracted much
comment from other analysts, no-one has rushed
to disagree with its equally gloomy view of aluminium.
But is there a contrarian lurking in the LME spreads?
Because someone is holding a mega long position on the LME's
October prompt date (Oct. 21).
Spreads have already started tightening and right now it
looks as if aluminium is gearing up for one of its sporadic
long-short showdowns.
OCTOBER STAND-OFF?
The long position on October is huge, even by the standards
of aluminium, the LME's most liquid contract and a market
populated by heavyweight players.
The exchange's latest futures banding report <0#LME-FBR>
shows one entity holding a long position greater than 40 percent
of open interest on the October date.
That means it is at least 1.15 million tonnes in size and
quite possibly larger.
The report also shows four significant short positions on
the same date, all within the 5-10 percent band.
There will be many more smaller shorts out there as well,
given the recent steady downtrend.
Money managers are still net long of aluminium
LME-AH-MNET, according to the LME's Commitments of Traders
Report. But at 5.3 percent of open interest that long
positioning is close to the bottom end of the range established
since the LME first started publishing the report in July last
year.
Moreover, the LME's data seems to have an inbuilt long bias
when it comes to the money manager category.
An alternative series on "speculative positioning" published
by LME broker Marex Spectron shows a net short position of
191,500 lots (4.8 million tonnes), or 29 percent of open
interest, on aluminium. This, it claims, is "the biggest spec
short in Ali since August 2012."
Spread tensions are already there.
The October-November spread was valued at $4.50 per tonne
backwardation at Tuesday's close.
That has pulled in the contango across the LME's benchmark
cash-to-three-months period to $27 per tonne, the tightest it's
been since early May.
Quite evidently, this may just be a foretaste of things to
come, if that long position holds steady all the way through to
Oct. 21.
BULL OR BEAR?
Now, sporadic spread tension has been a regular feature of
the aluminium market for many years.
Previous bursts of tightness have as often as not been
resolved by mass transfers of metal and a swift easing of
spreads back to a level of contango that makes stocks-financing
profitable.
It's a play that is in essence bearish, predicated as it is
on metal surplus and a spread structure that incentivises
financing and storage of that surplus.
Seen this way, the big October position may not signify a
contrarian bull at all, if someone is betting on more surplus
metal and a corresponding flexing in the contango structure of
the market.
Expected surplus, after all, is why analysts such as Goldman
Sachs are forecasting a long period of prices trading into the
cost curve.
Aluminium is a market with a long track record of over
production and slow responsiveness to falling prices.
As Goldman points out, non-Chinese producers have already
made the "easy" cuts to their smelter portfolios over the last
seven years, while many higher-cost plants in China are being
kept afloat by government subsidies.
"If we assume 25 percent of ex-China production at high risk
at current prices was curtailed, it would still be necessary to
shut another 2 million tonnes of Chinese supply," Goldman says,
adding, "at this stage, we simply don't have confidence that
this will occur and thus forecast slightly lower prices over the
next 12 months."
*******************************************************
Graphic on LME aluminium stocks and spreads:
link.reuters.com/fuq45w
*******************************************************
QUESTIONS OF AVAILABILITY
Surplus there may be, but not in the LME warehouse system.
One of the things that makes October's stand-off
particularly interesting is the reduced availability of LME
stocks for physical settlement.
The exchange's campaign to eliminate load-out queues for
aluminium from registered warehouses in Detroit and the Dutch
port of Vlissingen has dramatically altered the stocks picture.
Registered stocks of 3.34 million tonnes may seem a lot but
actually it's the lowest total since 2009 when metal was
flooding into the LME system during the Global Financial Crisis.
Open tonnage, which is what is available for physical
settlement, stands at 2.02 million tonnes. That's not the lowest
it's been this year but it's a lot less than was available
during previous long-short tussles in the aluminium spreads.
The implication is that if the October long is there to grab
metal for financing, the spreads may have to move to a level of
backwardation that forces deliveries into LME warehouses.
Which raises another question in the rapidly-changing LME
storage landscape.
How willing will operators such as Metro in Detroit and
Pacorini Metals in Vlissingen be to take in more metal, given
both are obliged to load out more than they load in under the
LME's queue decay measures?
Another new variable in the equation is the introduction in
November of the LME's aluminium premium contracts. Might the
October long be a mass warrant sifting exercise prior to their
launch?
These sorts of mega positions often pose questions of how
much metal is really available for physical settlement.
The one in October, assuming of course it lasts through to
maturity, may pose a whole new set of questions as to how
flexible the LME stocks system is in a new post-queue
environment.
(Editing by David Evans)