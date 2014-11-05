(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Nov 4 Tightness has returned to the
London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium spreads.
The focus point this time around is the December-January
spread CMALZ4-F5, which flared into $25 per tonne
backwardation late last week.
That was acute enough to pull the full benchmark
cash-to-three-months period CMAL0-3 into the widest
backwardation since December 2012.
That reference point should serve as warning that
December-January can often be a "hot" month in the LME's forward
delivery calendar due to elevated open interest levels at the
end of any year.
But this is the second time in the space of three months
that the LME's highly liquid aluminium contract has flipped from
contango to backwardation.
The previous incident in August passed quickly enough and
with that December-January spread easing again to $5
backwardation this morning, it's possible that this particular
episode will also fade.
However, it's also possible that LME spread volatility is
becoming embedded in this already dysfunctional market, which
has seen pricing splinter between exchange price and physical
premium.
STOCKS TENSION
Aluminium is leaving the LME warehousing system every day,
most, if not all, of it heading for cheaper off-market storage
to earn a buck for the stocks financiers.
So normal a daily occurrence is this that's it easy to
forget the cumulative significance.
Total registered stocks of 4,421,150 tonnes have now fallen
by over a million tonnes since the start of the year.
On-warrant stocks, meaning metal that hasn't been earmarked
for physical delivery, have fallen by a harder 1.2 million
tonnes to 1,878,675 tonnes.
This is the ultimate liquidity base for LME trading and it's
at its lowest level since 2008.
Even that may be deceiving, because not all of that open
tonnage is really available to the market. Much of it is locked
down in financing deals. Take the 43,500 tonnes of on-warrant
aluminium in Hamburg, for example. The last time there was any
movement of any kind at this location was in the first quarter
of 2009.
Fully liquid stocks equate to "free-float" warrants in the
LME system. When warehouse operators such as Metro and Pacorini
were still operating the queue-building model, it was in their
interest to attract "free-float" metal so it could be cancelled
and join the load-out queue.
Both, however, have preemptively changed the model ahead of
the LME's load-in-load-out rule, which is coming into effect at
the start of February. As a result metal is still leaving like
clockwork but less and less is coming in.
Open aluminium tonnage at Metro's Detroit home base has
shrunk to just 17,625 tonnes and it's by no means certain that
any of this is actually in Metro sheds.
Vlissingen, Pacorini's LME storage hub, still has 496,525
tonnes of non-cancelled aluminium, but that's less than half the
amount at the start of 2014.
Tightening stocks liquidity within the LME system may be why
someone, presumably under pressure from the spreads squeeze, put
50,000 tonnes back on to LME warrant and delivered a fresh
20,000 tonnes into Vlissingen last week.
That, by the way, was the first significant inflow of
aluminium into any LME warehouse since July.
STRUCTURAL TENSION
Although LME open tonnage is steadily contracting, there are
still over four million tonnes of aluminium in the warehousing
system. And a whole lot more sitting off-market, although how
much is anyone's guess.
The financing of all this inventory creates its own
structural tensions within the LME forward curve.
Or, to quote Leon Westgate, analyst at Standard Bank London,
"the aluminium market is structurally unbalanced, with the sheer
tonnage of on- and off-warrant inventory, and the short hedge
positions associated with that inventory, meaning that there is
a large slug of pretty static borrowing interest in the
spreads." ("Commodities Daily", Oct. 30, 2014).
The ratio of LME-registered stocks to market open interest
is above 20 percent, eclipsed only by nickel, and that's without
including off-market aluminium which is still being financed
using the LME forward curve.
All those hedge-shorts require a constant supply of lenders
to facilitate any rolling of positions. Any mismatch between the
two sides and you get the sort of spreads flare-out that is
currently taking place.
SHAKE, RATTLE AND ROLL
Obviously, spread tensions can become more acute if an
already rattling system is shaken by any of the market's bigger
players.
Right now, for example, the LME's market reports show one
entity holding between 30 and 40 percent of open LME aluminium
tonnage. That's not enough to trigger the exchange's automatic
lending limits but it's certainly enough to exert pressure on
shorts looking to roll their positions forward in time.
Moreover, the LME's futures banding report <0#LME-FBR> shows
plenty of potential targets on both the November and December
prime prompt dates (Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 respectively).
November looks particularly congested with three big long
positions facing off against four big shorts, two of which are
at least 260,000 tonnes in size.
The November-December spread is currently trading in benign
contango, but that could change any time.
VOLATILE FUTURE
The combination of underlying positioning imbalance and
falling stocks liquidity in the LME aluminium market points to
more volatile spreads going forwards.
It's worth bearing in mind that prior to August, there
hadn't been any real tightness in the LME alumnium curve for 18
months. Indeed, spreads were almost totally becalmed for much of
2013 and early 2014.
That period of calm may be coming to an end, given there
have been two blow-outs in just three months.
Moreover, things may be about to get more complicated, or
more interesting, depending on your viewpoint, when the LME
launches its aluminium premium contracts.
These will be physically backed by super-liquid warrants
available for fast load-out. Warehouse operators opting into the
proposed scheme will have to commit to no load-out queues.
The intention is to close the hedging gap created the
disconnect between LME price and soaring physical premiums.
It would be ironic if that meant a further diminution of LME
stocks liquidity for the majority of exchange players who want
to roll rather than take physical delivery.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)