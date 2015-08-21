TOKYO Aug 21 Japanese trading firm Sumitomo
Corp has cut its forecast of London Metal Exchange
(LME) aluminium prices to $1,800 in the October-December
quarter from its January estimate of $2,000 due to rising
exports from China and a stronger U.S. dollar.
It also lowered its estimate of Japan's aluminium premiums,
the surcharge for obtaining physical metal, for the quarter to
$100 per tonne from its earlier prediction of $425.
Japan is Asia's top aluminium importer and the premiums for
primary metal shipments PREM-ALUM-JP it agrees to pay each
quarter over the LME cash price set the benchmark for
the region.
"We had thought a combined price of the LME cash level and
the premium would not slide much below $2,000. But it has fallen
much more than anticipated," Shingi Yamagiwa, manager of
Sumitomo's light metals trading team, told a small group of
reporters on Friday.
Higher exports of aluminium products from China, some of
which are used to remelt and used as raw material, were the
biggest reason for the bigger-than-anticipated slide, he said.
China's exports of unwrought aluminium and products fell 5.3
percent in January-July from a year ago, but still stayed high
at above 2.8 million tonnes.
A stronger dollar and cheaper average smelting cost thanks
to a series of closures at high-cost smelters and increased
output of new and low-cost smelters were also behind the market
slump, Yamagiwa said.
The revised forecast, however, is still above current prices
which are trading near 6-year lows at around $1,550 a tonne.
"It now looks that it will take longer for metal prices and
premiums to recover. But the current level is too low," he said,
adding the combined prices of the cash and the premium should
eventually bounce back to $2,000-2,200 a tonne.
Japan's aluminium premiums for July-September shipments fell
nearly $300 from the previous quarter, the sharpest such decline
ever, to a six-year low of $100 as swelling Chinese exports
piled more pressure on an already swamped market. The premiums
hit a record high of $425 per tonne for January-March
period.
The next round of quarterly pricing negotiations are set to
begin later this month between Japanese buyers and global
miners.
"We expect Japan's premiums to stay nearly flat at around
$100 through next year, although it may temporarily fall $10 or
$20 from the level," Yamagiwa said.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)